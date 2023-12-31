New Hyundai Creta Teaser Ft Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone – Ultimate King

Hyundai India Teases Upcoming Creta Facelift in Star-Studded Video Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

In a much-anticipated move, Hyundai India has set the stage for the launch of its revamped Creta SUV, teasing eager enthusiasts with a sneak peek video on social media. The teaser, starring brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has ignited fervent speculation among car aficionados ahead of the grand unveiling scheduled for January 16, 2024.

Facelift Updates

The forthcoming iteration of the Hyundai Creta is poised to make waves with an array of striking updates, signaling a significant aesthetic and technological leap forward. Drawing inspiration from Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, the facelifted Creta mirrors the sleek and modern design elements witnessed in the revamped Santa Fe and Exter models.

A standout feature in the facelift is the introduction of captivating H-shaped lighting elements paired with a distinctively squared headlamp design, adding a touch of sophistication and futuristic appeal. Notably, spy shots of the prototype have unveiled a connected LED strip at the rear—a cutting-edge design aspect reminiscent of Hyundai’s innovative styling seen across models like the Venue facelift, Verna, Sonet, and the Seltos facelift from sibling brand Kia.

In the pursuit of both style and functionality, the facelifted Creta boasts redesigned diamond-cut, dual-tone alloy wheels, radiating a more dynamic and athletic stance. Further enhancing convenience, the inclusion of a purposeful functional footstep is evident, catering to passengers’ ease during entry and exit, particularly beneficial for the elderly and young passengers alike.

Anticipate a substantial refresh in the front fascia, with reimagined LED headlights, an alluring parametric grille design, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and an artfully redesigned tailgate, possibly accompanied by an expanded palette of vibrant color options to captivate prospective buyers.

Enhanced Interiors

Inside the cabin, the 2024 Creta facelift introduces a reinvigorated dashboard, housing an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system and a cutting-edge digital instrument cluster likely borrowed from the acclaimed Alcazar model. Technological advancements promise to elevate the driving experience, featuring a comprehensive 360° camera setup, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), an integrated dashcam, ventilated front seats, and a premium audio system, ensuring both convenience and luxury for occupants.

Performance and Pricing Insights

Performance enthusiasts can expect a seamless alignment with the recently launched Seltos facelift in terms of engine options. These include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine generating 115 PS of power, a robust 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 160 PS, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine offering 116 PS—each coupled with a versatile range of transmission choices catering to diverse driving preferences.

With anticipation soaring, industry insiders foresee a marginal uptick in pricing for the revamped Creta, potentially edging from its current starting range of Rs 10.87 lakh to the top-spec variant reaching Rs 19.20 lakh. As an already established frontrunner in its segment, the upgraded Creta aims to solidify its dominance, possibly setting a new benchmark in the compact SUV market.

Set to rival established contenders such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun, the 2024 Creta braces itself for a competitive landscape, further intensified by the impending launch of the Tata Curvv.