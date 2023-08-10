New Kia K3 Sedan Debuts – Launch In Mexico First (Verna Rival)

A successor to Kia Rio, the new Kia K3 will be available in select markets such as Latin America, South-East Asia and Middle East

In line with its global aspirations, Kia has unveiled the all-new Kia K3 sedan. As compared to its predecessor Rio subcompact sedan, Kia K3 is a lot sportier, has larger dimensions and packs in a wide range of premium features.

Although Kia K3’s design and equipment list seem globally relevant, it will be available in only select markets. Key among them is Mexico, where Kia has been registering strong growth. It is possible that the sedan version could be followed by launch of a hatchback model at a later date.

Kia K3 styling

One of the key highlights of Kia K3 is its fastback-style silhouette. The car utilizes an exciting mix of colours, textures and shapes to achieve a futuristic and youthful profile. The sedan makes a bold stance, as evident in the aggressive front fascia, chiselled body panelling and sharp LED DRLs. The signature tiger nose grille has been repackaged into a sleeker unit, in line with the sedan’s svelte proportions.

Other key highlights include prominent air dam, perfectly round wheel arches, thick body cladding, chrome window lining, blacked-out B and C pillars and double-line beltline. At rear, the sedan has clean looks and an interconnecting LED element between the tail lamps. The GT-Line version gets some exclusive features such as larger air intakes, 17-inch wheels and dual exhaust tips.

Dimensionally, Kia K3 is 4,545 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,475 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. That makes it 165 mm longer than the outgoing Kia Rio. Despite its seemingly compact rear section, Kia K3 offers 544 litres of boot space. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia in the mid-size sedan segment.

Kia K3 interiors and features

Inside, Kia K3 has modern and pleasing aesthetics, coupled with a comprehensive range of comfort and convenience features. One of the key highlights is a large integrated touchscreen with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 4.2-inch digital cluster. K3 has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting and rear AC vents.

Safety kit for Kia K3 includes electronic stability program, six airbags and ABS. Higher variants have ADAS features such as blind spot collision avoidance assist, front collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist. The sedan utilizes a reinforced structure, which is designed to provide optimal protection to occupants in case of a crash.

Kia K3 performance

Kia K3 has received an upgraded suspension system for improved comfort and control. Sounds and vibrations have been reduced to the level of being comparable to that of cars in a higher category. Engine options include a 1.6-liter four-cylinder unit that makes 123 PS. It can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The GT-Line will be equipped with a 2.0-liter engine that generates 152 PS. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The GT-Line will have paddle shifters. Units manufactured for export markets will be equipped with a 1.4-litre engine.