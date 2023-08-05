2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied Testing In India For First Time

Sonet facelift will focus on cosmetic touch-ups and new features, while retaining the existing powertrain options

Spotted frequently at overseas locations, this is the first time Sonet facelift has been clicked in India. This will be a mid-cycle update, with a comprehensive range of changes across exteriors and interiors. Some segment-first features are likely to make the SUV more attractive to potential buyers.

Launch is not expected to take place this year. But considering that Tata and Mahindra are getting ready to launch updated Nexon and XUV300 respectively, with more features, Kia might prepone the launch of new Sonet. New features can allow for improved competencies against rivals such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Kia Sonet facelift styling, new features

Much of the styling updates will be focused at the front and rear. The SUV is expected to get new headlights, along with DRLs that stretch all the way to the lower section of the bumper. The bumper itself is likely to have a refreshed design. Expect changes to the front grille as well.

These updates will aim at achieving a sportier profile for the popular SUV. It remains to be seen if some new colours are introduced with Sonet facelift. Side profile will be largely the same as earlier. The test mule is covered up on the sides as well.

But the outline reveals that there aren’t any major changes to the door panelling. The chrome window lining, roof rails and body-coloured rear view mirrors are the same as the current model. Alloy wheels have the same design as that of current model. This particular test mule can be seen with red brake callipers. This feature is already available with existing GT variants.

Sonet facelift test mule can be seen with a bulky camouflage at rear. It indicates the likelihood of new tail lamps, along with LED elements. There could be a full-width LED strip as well. The bumper seems new and could get a dual-tone treatment.

Inside, Sonet facelift is expected to get some major upgrades. Likely possibilities include a refreshed dashboard, dual screen setup comprising two 10.25-inch units and new upholstery. Kia could also add premium features such as a dashcam and 360° surround view camera. The dashcam has already been introduced with recently launched Hyundai Exter. Kia Sonet already offers a comprehensive range of premium features such as Bose audio, front ventilated seats, wireless charger and smart air purifier.

Rivals too are working on major updates

Some of Sonet’s rivals like Tata Nexon and XUV300 are also working on their respective facelift versions. A significant upgrade being planned is a panoramic sunroof for XUV300. This will be a segment-first feature and could be a major crowd puller.

Similarly, Nexon facelift is expected to get a 360° camera, front parking sensors and sequential turn indicators. A more powerful turbo petrol engine and 7-speed DCT gearbox is also part of the package. Kia is probably keeping tabs on these developments while finalizing the changes for upcoming Sonet facelift.

1 of 3

Source