New Kia Seltos Teaser Reveals Debut Date – Badass Reborn

Kia Seltos facelift will be getting cosmetic touch-ups, along with new features such as a panoramic sunroof

Seltos was Kia’s first offering in Indian market, launched in August 2019. It was an instant bestseller and remains a popular choice even today. However, with increasing competition in compact SUV segment, it’s time for Seltos to get an upgrade. The SUV is no longer the second bestseller and is trailing Creta and Grand Vitara.

Kia will be unveiling Seltos facelift on 4th July 2023, while launch will take place a few days later. Deliveries are expected to commence soon after. The SUV will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Honda Elevate.

New Seltos to have a sportier profile

One of the things that has made Seltos popular is its gorgeous design. Kia will do some more chiselling on the new Seltos to achieve a sportier profile. There are likely to be changes across the front fascia and rear section. Refreshed components could include the LED DRLs, front grille, front and rear bumper and tail lamps.

The SUV could get new LED strip at front and rear. Features that will remain untouched include the Crown Jewel LED headlamps and ‘Ice Cube’ LED fog lamps. Side profile seems largely the same as earlier. There are no changes to the alloy wheels.

As Kia is known to follow the policy of customer delight, one can expect some new segment-first and best-in-class features. One option that can give Seltos a big boost is a panoramic sunroof. As of now, the SUV is equipped with only a single-pane sunroof. Sibling Hyundai Creta already offers a panoramic sunroof, so there’s a good chance that Seltos can get it too. One of the earlier test mules of Seltos facelift was spotted with a panoramic sunroof.

It will also be nice to see ADAS becoming more commonplace in compact SUV segment. As of now, ADAS is available with only MG Astor as an option. ADAS can significantly change market dynamics in favour of Seltos. ADAS can help improve the safety perception associated with Seltos. It received 3-star rating in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP in 2020.

Kia Seltos to get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor

To attract performance enthusiasts, Kia could introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with Seltos facelift. This engine is currently offered with Hyundai Verna. It generates 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

Current engine options available for Seltos will be carried forward. There’s a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or IVT gearbox. The second engine option is a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed iMT and 6AT.