New KTM Duke 390 Global Launch Today – Duke 125, Duke 250 Teased

KTM will launch the new Duke 390, Duke 250 and the Duke 125 today in the global market

KTM has just dropped a bombshell across its social media platforms, announcing the imminent launch of the new 125 Duke, 250 Duke, and 390 Duke. These highly anticipated motorcycles are set to make their global debut today, with an India launch expected in the coming weeks. This unexpected move by KTM has created a buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts and promises to end 2023 on a high note.

Made in India, For the World

These new KTM Dukes will be manufactured by Bajaj in India and then exported to markets worldwide. However, Indian riders are in for a special treat, as they will be the first to experience these cutting-edge motorcycles, with the release expected to hit Indian showrooms next month.

From leaked spy shots, it’s evident that KTM has given the new Dukes a substantial styling makeover, particularly focusing on a sharper and more aggressive front-end design. While the side and rear profiles of the bikes are expected to remain largely unchanged, the revamped front end is poised to make a bold statement on the road.

A Sportier Profile for the 390 Duke

Of particular interest is the next-generation KTM 390 Duke, which has been spotted in a production-ready format. The last major redesign for the 390 Duke was in 2017 with the introduction of the BS4 version. The upcoming model boasts a fresh color scheme, more pronounced bodywork, and updated cycle parts.

One striking visual update is the adoption of a new colour theme, inspired by the larger 1290 Super Duke R. The introduction of a vibrant blue hue injects a dynamic and aggressive character into the bike. The front end features a sleeker LED headlight design, shedding the plastic shrouds of the current model. Additionally, new switchgear and a TFT dash suggest the possibility of equipping the bike with an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). This advanced technology could enable features such as traction control and cornering ABS, enhancing both safety and performance.

Enhanced Ergonomics and Performance

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke is set to raise the bar in terms of features and performance. It is expected to include IMU-based lean-sensitive cornering ABS, a traction control system, and various riding modes, in addition to the existing features available on the current model. Adjustable suspension at both ends promises riders greater control and comfort on diverse terrains.

Beneath the sleek new bodywork, the next-gen KTM 390 Duke will be powered by a brand-new 399cc liquid-cooled engine. This powerplant is expected to deliver more power and torque than the current version’s 43 bhp and 37 Nm. The improved performance will be channeled through a precise six-speed gearbox, ensuring that the bike continues to deliver thrilling rides.

With these impressive updates, it’s likely that the new Dukes will come with a higher price tag. However, KTM has always been synonymous with outstanding performance and advanced features, which have garnered a dedicated following. Enthusiasts who prioritize these aspects of motorcycling are likely to find the investment more than worthwhile.