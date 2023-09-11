New KTM Duke 390 Launch Price Rs 3.1 L – Duke 250 Rs 2.39 L

The new gen KTM Duke 390 and Duke 250 has been launched in India – Bookings now open at Rs 4,499

KTM, the world’s leading premium motorcycle manufacturer, is set to make waves in the Indian motorcycle market with the launch of its eagerly anticipated Gen-3 Duke series. This new lineup includes the KTM 390 Duke and KTM 250 Duke, both of which are poised to redefine the premium sport motorcycle segment with their powerful performance, advanced technology, and distinctive design.

New KTM Duke 390 and Duke 250 – A Revolutionary Leap Forward

The Gen-3 KTM Duke series boasts a range of enhancements, starting with an all-new platform featuring a trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame. Under the hood, these bikes feature the LC4c engine, delivering a knockout punch in terms of power and performance. The larger 399-cc engine powers the KTM 390 Duke, while the KTM 250 Duke is equipped with a nimble 250-cc engine. Both powerplants have been meticulously redesigned, optimizing cylinder heads and gearboxes to enhance overall performance and efficiency.

One of the standout features of the Gen-3 DUKEs is their impressive power-to-weight ratio, achieved through lightweight components such as a new 2-piece frame, wheels, and brake discs. This engineering prowess allows the Gen-3 DUKEs to set new benchmarks in terms of power delivery and agility.

Setting Technological Standards

KTM has raised the bar in the sub-400cc NAKED segment by introducing several segment-first features in the Gen-3 DUKE range. These include Launch Control, Adjustable Suspension, Track Mode, MTC with Ride Modes, Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+, SuperMoto ABS, and a 5-inch Dashboard with Smartphone Bluetooth Connectivity. These innovations demonstrate KTM’s commitment to offering riders a cutting-edge and technologically advanced riding experience.

Inspired by the SUPERDUKE

The Gen-3 DUKEs also draw inspiration from their larger sibling, the KTM SUPERDUKE, showcasing their unique identity with visual cues that set them apart. Both models feature a new metal fuel tank and high-quality surface finishes, enhancing their overall aesthetics. The new curved lightweight swingarm and off-set rear mono-shock add to the bikes’ distinctive design elements.

Model-Specific Features

The Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke offers an array of premium features, including WP APEX Adjustable suspension, MTC with ride modes, Cornering ABS, Launch Control, Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, and a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. The bike also features an optional 820 mm seat height, a larger airbox, a Type-C charging port, and two striking color options: Electronic Orange Metallic and Atlantic Blue.

On the other hand, the Gen-3 KTM 250 Duke comes equipped with Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, a slipper clutch, a 5-inch LCD display with smartphone connectivity, an optional 820 mm seat height, a larger airbox, a Type-C charging port, and two captivating colorways: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

Booking Information

Excitement is building as motorcycle enthusiasts can now book their very own Gen-3 KTM Duke by visiting the KTM India website or any KTM showroom across the country. The Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs. 3,10,520 (Ex-showroom Delhi), while the Gen-3 KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2,39,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings are open with a reservation fee of just ?4,499.

A Thrilling Future Awaits

Sumeet Narang, President Probiking, expressed his excitement about the Gen-3 KTM Duke series, saying, “The KTM DUKE has defined India’s premium sport motorcycle category over the past decade. We are thrilled to introduce the Gen-3 KTM DUKEs – bikes that take performance, technology, and style to a whole new dimension. With its sharp design derived from its bigger sibling – the KTM SUPERDUKE, the DUKE is a head-turner with the highest power-to-weight ratio. Get READY TO RACE on the cutting edge of motorcycling.”

Both the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke and KTM 250 Duke are set to hit KTM stores across India in mid-September 2023, promising Indian riders an exhilarating and unmatched riding experience.

New features in the Gen-3 KTM 390 DUKE:

· WP APEX Adjustable suspension: 5-click rebound & compression adjustable front forks, 5-click rebound adjustable and 10-click preload adjustable mono-shock

· MTC with ride modes; Cornering ABS & Supermoto ABS

· Track Screen & Launch Control

· Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, slipper Clutch

· 5” TFT display with smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation

· 800 mm seat height which optional 820 mm seat

· Larger airbox

· All-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe

· Right off-set rear mono shock

· Type-C charging port

· 2 colorways: Electronic Orange Metallic; Atlantic Blue

New features in the Gen-3 KTM 250 DUKE:

· Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, slipper clutch

· 5” LCD display with smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation

· 800 mm seat height which optional 820 mm seat

· Larger airbox

· All-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe

· Right off-set rear mono shock

· Type-C charging port

· 2 colorways: Electronic Orange; Ceramic White