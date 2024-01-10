New Mahindra Electric SUVs Spied In Ladakh – BE.05 and XUV.e9 Coupe

Mahindra Testing Upcoming Electric Vehicle Lineup: XUV.e9 and BE.05 in Ladakh

Mahindra is gearing up to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its newest electric offerings. Recent sightings of test models in Ladakh give us a closer look at two highly anticipated EVs: the XUV.e9 and the BE.05, both poised to redefine the standards of electric mobility. Spy shots are credited to Bunny Punia.

Mahindra XUV.e9: Redefining Electric SUVs

The XUV.e9 emerges as the coupe version of the acclaimed XUV700. Distinguishing itself from its donor, the XUV.e9 showcases an assertive design language, marked by a pronounced bonnet featuring muscular creases and power bulges. Notably, a full-width LED light bar, more sophisticated than previous iterations, adorns the front cavity below the bonnet, enhancing its visual appeal.

While the prototype retains makeshift headlights, indicative of the forthcoming production-spec units, other striking features include a seamless grille owing to its electric powertrain and substantial body claddings enveloping the mid-size SUV. Notably, the XUV.e9 opts for a strict 5-seater configuration and promises a premium powertrain experience.

Performance-wise, expectations soar with an anticipated 80 kWh battery pack delivering a substantial 500 km range on a single charge. The dual-motor setup aims to generate 300 bhp, enabling an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a top speed of 200 km/h. Industry enthusiasts speculate on a potential launch scheduled beyond 2025.

Mahindra BE.05: Embracing Futuristic Design

Simultaneously, the BE.05 captivates attention with its futuristic design language. During its UK showcase, Mahindra hinted at the production model’s faithfulness to the concept’s striking attributes, a promise upheld in recent spy shots.

The front fascia boasts colossal LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), an unprecedented design aspect that occupies a significant vertical space, setting it apart from competitors. The rear fascinates with wild and avant-garde tail light LED signatures, signaling a departure from conventional designs. The sporty roof spoiler above a small rear windshield amplifies its aerodynamic appeal.

From the side, the angular profile and expansive windshield exude a futuristic silhouette. The design team, led by Pratap Bose, has intricately infused cuts and creases into the BE.05’s sheet metal, crafting an attention-grabbing exterior.

This audacious design direction marks Mahindra’s departure from conventional design norms, echoing their commitment to pushing boundaries in the EV landscape. However, while pushing innovation, the brand remains cautious not to veer into convoluted designs, a balance they aim to strike with the BE.05.

1 of 2

Source