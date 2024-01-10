Mahindra XUV.e8 Base Model Gets 2-screen Dashboard – Clicked In Factory

Mahindra’s electric ambitions will be powered by its new-gen products such as XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and the BE range of electric SUVs

As of now, the mainstream electric car segment is dominated by Tata Motors. More options will be available to users soon, as Mahindra will be launching multiple new EV products in 2024 and beyond. Upcoming Mahindra EVs this year include the new XUV300 EV and the updated version of XUV400. And towards the year end, Mahindra will launch the XUV.e8. It is essentially the electric version of the bestselling XUV700.

Mahindra XUV.e8 base model spotted undisguised

While test mules have been spotted earlier on road tests, this is the first time XUV.e8 has been spied undisguised. It appears to be in close-to-production guise, although some of the components are still to be fitted with this particular unit. This is especially true for the front fascia where components such as the lighting and top panels are missing. These lighting components have been spotted testing before too.

The car reveales a triangular headlamp housing shape, something that was seen with the concept as well. XUV.e8 gets a full-width LED light bar. A matching lighting arrangement is expected at the rear as well. Other key highlights include a closed-off grille, rugged front bumper, twin-peaks Mahindra logo and circular wheel arches.

Other parts such as the bonnet and door panels are largely the same as that of XUV700. Same is true for the window frames and roofline. Rear section is also expected to be largely the same as that of XUV700. But XUV.e8 gets a new set of alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV.e8 interiors

Test mules spotted earlier were seen with refreshed interiors and new features. One of the key differentiating factors for XUV.e8 will be its triple screens, placed horizontally. While the digital instrument console and infotainment screens are obvious, XUV.e8 will have a third screen for the front passenger. The spy shots from the factory show a dual-screen dashboard that could be Mahindra XUV.e8 base model.

It will display a range of information and also allow access to various features and functions of the SUV. A triple screen setup covering almost the entire width of the dash is also something that is aesthetically pleasing. Other key highlights of XUV.e8 include a new capacitive climate control panel.

The SUV also gets a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel, quite similar to that of new-gen Tata SUVs. While the cabin will have a refreshed look and feel, some of the parts such as switchgear, seats and door panels will be borrowed from XUV700. This will help reduce production costs.

Mahindra XUV.e8 specs, performance

While similar to XUV700 in many aspects, XUV.e8 will be based on the new INGLO skateboard platform. The SUV will be equipped with a battery pack of up to 80 kWh. It will have an all-wheel drive system. Power output is expected around 230 hp to 350+ hp. Range is likely to be around 450 to 500 km.

XUV.e8 will be the first of Mahindra’s new-gen electric SUVs. It is expected to be launched by December 2024. It will primarily rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV. Mahindra is also working on XUV.e9, an SUV-coupe version of XUV.e8.