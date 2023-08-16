New Mahindra Scorpio N Pikup Detailed In TVC – Launch In 2025

Mahindra Unveils Its Global Pik Up Concept based on the Scorpio N – Delivering Performance, Safety, and Authentic Design to Redefine Lifestyle Pickups

Mahindra has taken the automotive world by storm with the unveiling of its Scorpio N Pik Up concept at the Futurescape event in Cape Town. The introduction of this concept marks a strategic move towards expanding into new international markets while fortifying its presence in existing ones.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up concept represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, safety innovations, and authentic design, underscoring Mahindra’s commitment to providing vehicles that blend utility and innovation. It has now been detailed in official TVC ahead of launch in 2025. It will be powered by new gen engines delivering improved performance. Scorpio N Pikup prices could be in the Rs 20 lakh range.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pikup TVC – An Engineering Marvel for a New Era

Based on the state-of-the-art Tough & Versatile New Gen Ladder Frame platform, the Scorpio N Pik Up stands as a testament to Mahindra’s dedication to excellence. Designed with a focus on toughness, versatility, and capability, the concept pushes the boundaries of contemporary pickup technology and safety standards. This vehicle encapsulates Mahindra’s promise to deliver an authentic experience that combines utility and innovation.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., highlighted, “This Global Pik Up from Mahindra, based on the Tough & Versatile New Gen Ladder Frame platform, is engineered to deliver performance, safety, utility, and robust capability. The core principles of this concept lie in crafting a multifaceted vehicle for the contemporary era.”

Design with Purpose and Passion

The design of the Scorpio N Pikup is more than just aesthetic; it’s a purposeful creation that reflects Mahindra’s interpretation of an authentic lifestyle pickup. Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., emphasized, “The Global Pik Up’s rugged, dependable, and purposeful appearance appeals universally, reflecting a desire for adventure and exploration.” This design philosophy stems from comprehensive research that gathered insights from diverse countries, shaping the vehicle’s exterior and interior to meet customer preferences.

Scorpio N Pik Up presents a harmonious blend of resilience and elegance. Its exterior is built to withstand challenging conditions, while the interior offers comfort and ample space. Crafted with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, the vehicle promises a driving experience that’s both dependable and comfortable.

Safety Meets Innovation

Safety is paramount in the Scorpio N Pikup’s design, evident in the incorporation of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Trailer Sway Mitigation, All-Around Airbag Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, 5G Connectivity, and more. The goal is not only to meet global safety standards but to exceed them, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

The vehicle’s technology features go beyond safety, enriching the driving experience with elements like drive modes, immersive audio, semi-automatic parking, and a sunroof. This blend of advanced technology, safety, and convenience transforms the Global Pik Up into a reliable companion for daily commutes and adventurous journeys.

A Global Vision Unveiled

Mahindra’s Scorpio N Pikup concept isn’t just about creating a new vehicle; it’s part of a larger vision. Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., explained, “The new Global Pik Up marks a significant step in Mahindra’s Go-Global Strategy. This robust and Tough vehicle, engineered with cutting-edge Technology, is not only Versatile and Capable but also meets high standards of Safety.”

This vision aims to establish Mahindra as a distinct and authentic brand for personal exploration in the lifestyle pickup market. With the introduction of the Scorpio N Pikup, Mahindra seeks to democratize the pickup lifestyle, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers worldwide. The phased launch strategy, starting in existing markets and eventually expanding to ASEAN regions, reflects Mahindra’s calculated approach to becoming a significant player in the global automotive landscape.