New Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV Convoy Spied Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with Class-Leading Features and Enhanced Fuel Efficiency

As the highly anticipated launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO approaches, enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its global debut on April 29, 2024. With each teaser adding to the excitement, this facelift of the XUV300 promises to elevate the competition in the compact SUV segment, targeting rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 meter SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV Convoy Spied – Class-Leading Features

Ahead of launch, a convoy of production ready Mahindra XUV 3XO SUVs have been spied in Nashik. Spy shots are credited to Jealous Ant 3159. Mahindra is gearing up to impress potential buyers with a slew of segment-first features, setting a new benchmark in the market.

Among these standout features is the expansive dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dubbed the “skyroof,” which will grace the top-spec variants of the XUV3XO, offering an unparalleled experience in the sub-4 meter SUV segment. Another pioneering addition is the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, expected to include Adaptive Cruise Control among its array of safety features. With only a handful of sub-4 meter SUVs boasting Level 1 ADAS, Mahindra aims to raise the bar for road safety in this segment.

Additionally, the XUV3XO will introduce remote climate control functionality through its AdrenoX-connected car technology. This innovative feature, coupled with dual-zone climate control, allows occupants to personalize their comfort levels, a first in its class.

Enhanced Features and Safety Measures

Building upon the success of the XUV300, the XUV3XO boasts upgrades such as perforated leather seating, a revamped dashboard design, twin 10.25-inch infotainment screens, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system with seven speakers. Safety remains a top priority, with features like a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, parking sensors, and electronic stability control aiming for a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Fuel Efficiency and Performance

Under the hood, the XUV3XO retains the tried-and-tested engine lineup of the XUV300, including petrol and diesel options. With powertrains ranging from a 110hp 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine to a 117hp 1.5-liter diesel unit, coupled with gearbox options of a 6-speed manual or automatic, the XUV 3XO promises versatile performance.

Mahindra boasts improved acceleration, clocking 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, alongside an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l, setting a new standard in its class. As for pricing, the enhanced features and performance of the XUV 3XO are expected to command a premium over its predecessor, with prices anticipated to be in the range of Rs. 8 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, ex-sh.