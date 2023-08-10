New Mahindra XUV300 W2 Base Variant Launched – Sunroof Added To W4

Mahindra has announced the launch of two new variants to their XUV300 lineup

Mahindra has launched new variants of its popular XUV300 SUV, aimed at enhancing accessibility and appeal for a wider range of enthusiasts. The introduction of the affordable W2 petrol variant, priced at Rs 7.99 Lakh, and the sporty W4 TurboSport variant with a high-performance engine at Rs 9.29 lakh, reflects Mahindra’s commitment to offering value, performance, and features to its customers. All prices are ex-sh.

Mahindra XUV 300 New Variants

Mahindra’s latest additions to the XUV300 line-up include the W2 petrol variant and the W4 TurboSport variant. The W2 variant serves as an entry point into the XUV300 range, offering an attractive combination of value and performance.

On the other hand, the W4 TurboSport variant features the high-performance 1.2 L mStallion TGDi petrol engine, previously exclusive to higher variants. With this addition, Mahindra aims to provide a thrilling driving experience with rapid acceleration, reaching 0-60 km/h in just 5 seconds, courtesy of 230 Nm of torque and 96 kW of power.

Performance and Features

The introduction of the W4 TurboSport variant is a significant step towards democratizing high-performance driving within the XUV300 range. This variant inherits the powerful engine previously available only on more premium models. The sporty engine ensures exhilarating acceleration and performance, enhancing the SUV’s overall appeal among driving enthusiasts. Furthermore, Mahindra has extended the availability of a sunroof to the W4 variant, in both petrol and diesel options, enhancing the SUV’s features and value proposition.

Engine and Prices

With the introduction of these new variants, Mahindra has provided customers with a broader array of choices in terms of engines and features. Customers can now choose between the 1.2 L Turbo Petrol engine and the high-performance 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine, enabling them to tailor their XUV300 to their individual preferences and requirements. The SUV also offers two distinct exterior and interior options, allowing buyers to personalize their vehicle according to their unique tastes and lifestyles.

The pricing structure for the expanded Mahindra XUV300 line-up offers a comprehensive range of options to cater to various budgets and preferences. Starting at an attractive Rs 7.99 Lakh, the entry-level W2 variant provides an accessible option for those seeking a feature-rich compact SUV. Moving up the ladder, the W4 variant is priced at Rs 8.65 Lakh for the Turbo Petrol, Rs 9.29 Lakh for the Turbo Diesel, and Rs 10.20 Lakh for the 1.5 L Manual Diesel, providing customers with a choice of engines and drivetrains.

The mid-range W6 variant ranges from Rs 9.99 Lakh for the Turbo Petrol to Rs 12.29 Lakh for the 1.5 L Turbo Diesel, offering a balanced blend of features and performance. For those looking for higher levels of sophistication, the W8 variant is priced from Rs 11.49 Lakh for the Turbo Petrol to Rs 12.99 Lakh for the Turbo Diesel. The range-topping W8 (Optional) variant, offering the pinnacle of features and performance, starts at Rs 12.59 Lakh for the Petrol and goes up to Rs 14.59 Lakh for the 1.5 L Turbo Diesel, providing a premium experience for discerning customers.