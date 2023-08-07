Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs Sales July 2023 – Brezza, Nexon, Jimny, Thar, Venue

Sub-4 meter sales grew YoY and MoM in July 2023 lead by the Maruti Suzuki Brezza

It was a mixed bag where sales in the sub 4m SUV / crossover space were concerned in July 2023. While the Brezza, Fronz, Punch, Bolero and Thar have posted positive sales, that of Nexon, Venue, XUV300 and Sonet along with Magnite and Kiger dipped significantly on a YoY basis. Total sales in this segment stood at 94,558 units in July 2023, up 21.55 percent from 77,795 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also grew by 7.62 percent from 87,860 units sold in June 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza at No. 1

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the new leader in this segment. Having stood at No. 3 in June 2023, sales increased by 70.39 percent YoY to 16,543 units in July 2023. This was a growth of 6,834 units from 9,709 units sold in July 2023 while it was a 56.39 percent MoM growth over 10,578 units sold in June 2023. The Brezza currently commands a 17.50 percent market share up from 12.04 percent held in June 2023.

At No. 2 was the new Fronx. It managed to outsell more established models in the sub 4 meter/crossover segment such as the Nexon, Punch and Venue. Sales of the Fronx stood at 13,220 units in July 2023, up 65.44 percent over 7,991 units sold in June 2023. Tata Nexon saw its sales dip both YoY and MoM to 12,349 units in July 2023, down 13.12 percent from 14,214 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also fell by 10.69 percent from 13,827 units sold in June 2023.

Tata Punch sales improved by 9.19 percent YoY and 9.36 percent MoM to 12,019 units. There had been 11,007 units and 10,990 units sold in July 2022 and June 2023 respectively. Tata Punch CNG has just been introduced at Rs 7.10 lakh and is offered in 3 variants – Pure, Adventure and Accomplished.

Hyundai Venue sales dipped 16.15 percent YoY and 13.30 percent MoM to 10,062 units. Venue sales had stood at 12,000 units in July 2023 while sales in June 2023 had been at 11,606 units. The Hyundai Venue currently holds a 10.64 percent market share.

Mahindra Bolero and Thar Sales July 2023

Mahindra Bolero and Thar both saw YoY and MoM growth in sales in July 2023. Bolero sales improved by 12.68 percent YoY and 2.71 percent MoM to 8,921 units. Thar sales also saw a 45.60 percent YoY and 35.03 percent MoM growth to 5,265 units in July 2023.

Sales of Mahindra XUV300 dipped 16,44 percent YoY to 4,961 units from 5,937 units sold in July 2022 while MoM sales also fell 2.61 percent over 5,094 units sold in June 2023. A YoY and MoM de-growth was reported for Kia Sonet, sales of which fell to 4,245 units in July 2023. There had been 7,215 units and 7,722 units sold in July 2022 and June 2023 respectively.

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny posted a MoM growth of 23.02 percent to 3,778 units from 3,071 units sold in June 2023. Nissan Magnite (2,152 units) and Renault Kiger (1,043 untis) have seen sales dip 39.94 percent and 59.84 percent YoY respectively. MoM sales also fell by 15.67 percent and 43.44 percent respectively.