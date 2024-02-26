New Maruti Celerio Delivery Goes Wrong – Crashes Outside Showroom (Video)

A celebratory moment turned into chaos as a brand new Maruti Celerio crashed just moments after being delivered

The footage begins with the entire family eagerly gathered at the showroom to take delivery of their shiny new Maruti Celerio. The atmosphere is festive as the sales person from the Maruti showroom hands over the car key, symbolizing the official transfer of ownership. A photograph is taken, encapsulating the joyous moment shared by the family and the proud owner of the new vehicle.

New Celerio Delivery Takes a Dramatic Turn

However, the elation quickly turns into disbelief as the owner gets behind the wheel to drive away. In a turn of events that caught everyone off guard, the car accelerates unexpectedly, speeding out of the showroom and crashing into a ditch across the showroom. Local reports suggest that the driver inadvertently pressed the accelerator forcefully, leading to the sudden acceleration and subsequent crash.

Fortunately, no one sustained injuries in the incident, and swift action from rescue teams prevented any further complications. Eyewitnesses at the scene mentioned the shock and panic that ensued as the car careened out of control. Comments on the video emphasized the relief that no one was in the car’s path outside the showroom, averting a potential tragedy.

One commentator pointed out the prolonged screams heard in the video, indicating that there was sufficient time for the driver to react and apply the brakes. Speculation arose regarding the driver’s level of driving expertise, with one commenter suggesting that the individual behind the wheel might not have been proficient in driving.

The Aftermath: Assessing the Damage and Lessons from the mishap

Local law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and gather information. The damaged Maruti Celerio has been towed to a service center for repairs. The front of the vehicle bore the brunt of the impact during the crash. While the incident is certainly unusual, it serves as a reminder of the importance of caution and familiarity with the controls when operating a new vehicle. The viral video has sparked discussions online about the need for responsible driving, especially during moments of excitement such as a new car delivery.

As the community reflects on the incident, there is a consensus that the swift response from rescue teams and the absence of pedestrians in the car’s path were crucial factors in preventing more severe consequences. The dealership, on the other hand, has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

Points to note before taking new car Delivery

Taking delivery of a new car is an exciting moment, but it’s crucial to prioritize safety and ensure a smooth transition from the showroom to the road. Here are a few tips for taking car delivery safely:

1. Familiarize Yourself with the Controls – Before driving off, take a few moments to familiarize yourself with the car’s controls. Adjust the mirrors, understand the location of essential controls such as headlights, windshield wipers, and emergency brakes.

2. Ask Questions – Don’t hesitate to ask the dealership staff any questions you may have about the vehicle. Seek clarification on features, maintenance, and any specific driving nuances of the model.

3. Test Drive Before Delivery – If possible, request a brief test drive before finalizing the paperwork. This can help you get comfortable with the car’s handling and identify any potential issues before taking ownership.

4. Understand Safety Features – Be aware of the safety features your new car offers. Understand how features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and electronic stability control work. This knowledge can be crucial in emergency situations.

5. Drive in a Familiar Area Initially – When leaving the showroom, consider driving in a familiar area with less traffic to get accustomed to the car’s responsiveness. This can provide a more controlled environment for you to adjust to the new vehicle.

6. Take It Slow – Resist the urge to speed or make abrupt maneuvers, especially in the first few minutes of driving. Gradually ease into the acceleration and braking to get a feel for the car’s responsiveness.

7. Avoid Distractions – Keep your focus on the road and the task of driving during the initial journey. Avoid distractions such as adjusting settings, using your phone, or engaging in lengthy conversations.

8. Adjust Your Seat and Mirrors – Before hitting the road, ensure that your seat is adjusted to a comfortable and safe position. Adjust the side and rearview mirrors to provide optimal visibility.

9. Check the Surroundings – Before pulling out of the dealership, take a moment to check your surroundings. Be aware of other vehicles, pedestrians, and any potential obstacles in your path.

10. Stay Calm in Case of Issues- If you encounter any issues or are unsure about something, stay calm. Pull over to a safe location, and if necessary, contact the dealership or a professional for assistance. Remember, safety is paramount, and taking the time to ensure a safe and smooth transition from the showroom to the road is well worth the effort.