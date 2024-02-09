Maruti Arena Discounts Feb 2024 up to Rs 62k – Alto K10, WagonR, S Presso, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki discounts are being offered across its Arena lineup and valid for the month of February 2024

Following our earlier report on discounts on cars sold via Nexa outlets, we now bring you the discounts on offer on Maruti cars sold through Arena dealerships in India. These discounts are being extended to models such as the Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Wagon R and DZire but not on Brezza and Ertiga which are also a part of the Arena lineup.

Maruti Suzuki hit record sales in January 2024 with 1.99 lakh units sold. Keen to boost sales even further, the company is offering hefty discounts across its portfolio. The special benefits being offered by Maruti Suzuki include cash discounts, exchange offers and special pricing for corporate buyers. While these extend to models such as the Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Wagon R and DZire, the top selling models that include the Brezza and Ertiga are not a part of this scheme.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts February 2024

Maruti Alto K10 is being offered with a discount of upto Rs 62,000. This is restricted to its petrol variants and includes a flat cash benefit of Rs 40,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The Alto K10 CNG gets a Rs 40,000 discount with cash benefit of Rs 18,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The Alto K10 5 seater hatchback is currently priced from Rs 3.99 lakh for its base model and goes upto Rs. 5.96 lakh for its top spec trim (all prices ex-showroom).

Discounts through February 2024 on the Maruti S-Presso stand at Rs 61,000 and Rs 39,000 for its petrol and CNG variants respectively. Buyers of the petrol trim can avail of a Rs 40,000 cash discount Rs 15,000 exchange offer while corporate buyers are being offered an additional discount of Rs 6,000. CNG variants come in with Rs 18,000 cash discount while the exchange offer and corporate discounts stay the same at Rs 15,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The Maruti S-Presso, 4 seater hatchback is priced from Rs. 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.11 lakh and offered in a total of four broad variants of Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The CNG kit option is limited to the LXi and VXi trims.

Benefits extend to Rs 61,000 on the Maruti Suzuki WagonR which is currently priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol AMT variants of WagonR can be had at a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 6,000 to total discount of Rs 61,000. This discount stands at a total of 56,000 on manual variants with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and Rs 6,000 corporate discount. The total benefit also extend to Rs 36,000 on the WagonR CNG trims.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio can also be had through the month of February 2024 with benefits upto Rs 61,000 which is on offer across its petrol variants. This is the same as is also offered on the S-Presso and WagonR while CNG variants get a total of Rs 36,000 benefit. The Celerio base model is currently priced at Rs. 5.36 lakh while its top spec variant carries a price tag of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift and DZire

Two popular models in the company portfolio are the Swift and DZire. Even as the company gears up for launch of the 4th gen Swift and DZire, the current gen models are being offered at hefty discounts. The Swift comes in with a higher discount of Rs 42,000 which includes cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and Rs 7,000 corporate discount. These are limited to its petrol variant. The CNG trim gets no direct cash discount but can be had with an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 7,000.

Maruti DZire compact sedan is being extended with a total benefit of Rs 37,000 to buyers through the month of February 2024. This includes a cash discount and exchange offer of Rs 15,000 respectively along with a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.