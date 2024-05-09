New Maruti Swift Variants Wise Features – LXI, VXI, VXI(O), ZXI, ZXI+

Maruti has launched the new Swift – Here is a detailed look at all variants and its respective features list in comparison

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the much-anticipated New Maruti Swift 2024, promising a diverse range of variants equipped with an extensive array of features to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. Let’s delve into the details of each variant to uncover the comprehensive suite of offerings:

New Maruti Swift LXI – Starting at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Exteriors:

Projector Headlamps – Halogen

LED Rear Combination Lamps

Steel Wheels

Body Coloured Bumpers

Roof Antenna (Micropole)

Interiors:

Tachometer

Multi Information Display

Front & Rear Bottle holder

Safety:

Side and Curtain Airbags

Dual Front Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Program

Hill Hold Assist

Reverse Parking Sensors

Front Seat Belts with Pre-Tensioner and Force Limiter

ISOFIX with Child Seat Anchorages

Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Lock

Seat Belt Reminder with Buzzer (Front + Rear Seat)

Engine Immobilizer

High Speed Alert System

Warning Lamp/Reminder for Low Fuel, Door Ajar

Comfort and Convenience:

Digital Air Conditioner with Panel Illumination

Keyless Entry System

Central Door Locking

Auto Up/Down Power Window with Anti Pinch (Driver Side)

Power Windows (Front + Rear)

Power & Tilt Steering

Manually Adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors

Electric Back Door Opener

Rear Defogger

Adjustable Front Seat Headrests

Gear Shift Indicator

Driver Side Foot Rest

Front Accessory Socket

Colours:

Metallic Sizzling Red

Prime Splendid Silver

Pearl Arctic White

Metallic Magma Grey

New Maruti Swift VXI – Starting at Rs 7.3 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features in addition to LXI

Full Wheel Covers

Side Turn Indicators on ORVMs

Body Coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors

Body Coloured Outside Front Door Handles

Co-driver Side Sunvisor with Vanity Mirror

Driver Side Sunvisor with Ticket Holder

Chrome Parking Brake Lever Tip

Gear Shift Knob in Piano Black Finish

Rear Parcel Tray

Security Alarm System – Door & Hood

Day and Night Adjustable Inside Rear View Mirror

Colours – Metallic Sizzling Red and Prime Novel Orange

New Maruti Swift VXI (O) – Starting at Rs 7.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features in addition to VXI

Outside Temperature Display

Engine Push Start-Stop Button with Smart Key

Electrically Foldable Outside Rear View Mirrors

Suzuki Connect features including Emergency Alerts, Breakdown Notification, Stolen Vehicle Notification and Tracking, Tow-away and Tracking, Geo-fence, Time fence, Valet Alert, Trip Summary, Driving Behavior, Share Trip History, Area Guidance, Vehicle Location Sharing, Overspeeding, Seatbelt, AC Idling, Trip (Start & End), Low Fuel, Low Range, Dashboard View, Door Lock/Cancel Lock, Hazard Light On/Off, Headlight Off, Alarm, Immobilizer Request, Battery Health, Smartwatch Connectivity, and Alexa Skill Connectivity.

New Maruti Swift ZXI – Starting at Rs 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features in addition to VXI (O)

Projector Headlamps LED

LED Daylight Running Lamps

Painted Alloys

Luggage Room Lamp

Driver Seat Height Adjuster

2 Tweeters

Wireless Charger

Rear Wiper & Washer

Auto Headlamps (Lead Me to Vehicle, Follow Me Home)

Rear AC Vents

Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests

New Maruti Swift ZXI+ Variant – Priced from Rs 9.15 lakh ex-sh

Features in addition to ZXI

Precision Cut Alloys

Front LED Fog Lamps

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel (With Stitch)

Front Footwell Illumination

Wide-Angle Rear Parking Camera

Surround Sence Powered by ARKAMYS

Cruise Control

Dual Tone Colours