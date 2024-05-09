New Maruti Swift Variants Wise Features – LXI, VXI, VXI(O), ZXI, ZXI+

Maruti has launched the new Swift – Here is a detailed look at all variants and its respective features list in comparison
Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the much-anticipated New Maruti Swift 2024, promising a diverse range of variants equipped with an extensive array of features to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. Let’s delve into the details of each variant to uncover the comprehensive suite of offerings:
New Maruti Swift LXI – Starting at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
Exteriors:
Projector Headlamps – Halogen
LED Rear Combination Lamps
Steel Wheels
Body Coloured Bumpers
Roof Antenna (Micropole)
Interiors:
Tachometer
Multi Information Display
Front & Rear Bottle holder
Safety:
Side and Curtain Airbags
Dual Front Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
ABS with EBD
Electronic Stability Program
Hill Hold Assist
Reverse Parking Sensors
Front Seat Belts with Pre-Tensioner and Force Limiter
ISOFIX with Child Seat Anchorages
Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Lock
Seat Belt Reminder with Buzzer (Front + Rear Seat)
Engine Immobilizer
High Speed Alert System
Warning Lamp/Reminder for Low Fuel, Door Ajar
Comfort and Convenience:
Digital Air Conditioner with Panel Illumination
Keyless Entry System
Central Door Locking
Auto Up/Down Power Window with Anti Pinch (Driver Side)
Power Windows (Front + Rear)
Power & Tilt Steering
Manually Adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors
Electric Back Door Opener
Rear Defogger
Adjustable Front Seat Headrests
Gear Shift Indicator
Driver Side Foot Rest
Front Accessory Socket
Colours:
Metallic Sizzling Red
Prime Splendid Silver
Pearl Arctic White
Metallic Magma Grey
New Maruti Swift VXI – Starting at Rs 7.3 lakh (ex-showroom)
Features in addition to LXI
Full Wheel Covers
Side Turn Indicators on ORVMs
Body Coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors
Body Coloured Outside Front Door Handles
Co-driver Side Sunvisor with Vanity Mirror
Driver Side Sunvisor with Ticket Holder
Chrome Parking Brake Lever Tip
Gear Shift Knob in Piano Black Finish
Rear Parcel Tray
Security Alarm System – Door & Hood
Day and Night Adjustable Inside Rear View Mirror
Colours – Metallic Sizzling Red and Prime Novel Orange
New Maruti Swift VXI (O) – Starting at Rs 7.57 lakh (ex-showroom)
Features in addition to VXI
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Push Start-Stop Button with Smart Key
Electrically Foldable Outside Rear View Mirrors
Suzuki Connect features including Emergency Alerts, Breakdown Notification, Stolen Vehicle Notification and Tracking, Tow-away and Tracking, Geo-fence, Time fence, Valet Alert, Trip Summary, Driving Behavior, Share Trip History, Area Guidance, Vehicle Location Sharing, Overspeeding, Seatbelt, AC Idling, Trip (Start & End), Low Fuel, Low Range, Dashboard View, Door Lock/Cancel Lock, Hazard Light On/Off, Headlight Off, Alarm, Immobilizer Request, Battery Health, Smartwatch Connectivity, and Alexa Skill Connectivity.
New Maruti Swift ZXI – Starting at Rs 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom)
Features in addition to VXI (O)
Projector Headlamps LED
LED Daylight Running Lamps
Painted Alloys
Luggage Room Lamp
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
2 Tweeters
Wireless Charger
Rear Wiper & Washer
Auto Headlamps (Lead Me to Vehicle, Follow Me Home)
Rear AC Vents
Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests
New Maruti Swift ZXI+ Variant – Priced from Rs 9.15 lakh ex-sh
Features in addition to ZXI
Precision Cut Alloys
Front LED Fog Lamps
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel (With Stitch)
Front Footwell Illumination
Wide-Angle Rear Parking Camera
Surround Sence Powered by ARKAMYS
Cruise Control
Dual Tone Colours