2024 Maruti Swift Launch Price Rs 6.5 L To 9.65 L – More Mileage, More Safety

Made at an investment of Rs 1,450 Crores, the new Maruti Swift will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant

There are a few cars that changed the landscape of Indian automotive industry. The list of legends includes Tata Indica, Maruti 800, Hindustan Motors Ambassador among others. Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of these legends as well. The company just ported Swift to its 4th generation avatar and is expected to cause the same stir that previous iterations did.

2024 Maruti Swift Launched

New Swift is easily one of the most important launches in Indian automotive segment for the year 2024. 4th Generation 2024 Maruti Swift is here and the pricing strategy is still on the affordable side.

Starting from Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-sh), new Swift is a tempting proposition when compared to immediate rivals like Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS. Most expensive Swift variant is ZXi+ AT which costs Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-sh). Trim hierarchy is similar to 3rd Gen Swift – LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+.

Where design is concerned, new Swift still adheres to its iconic Mini Cooper inspired silhouette. Overall design of Swift looks similar to new Mini Countryman and to some extent, reminds us of Maserati Grecale. Even the Blue shade and LED DRL elements on Grecale are close to what Maruti Suzuki is offering with Swift.

Bonnet is now clamshell type and the overall fascia is now a lot more muscular. Grill is larger, bumper is a lot sportier, and overall appeal is more aggressive. LED projector headlights and LED fog lamps are notable highlights.

In profile, new alloy wheel design look swanky. There are new cuts and creases in car’s sheet metal profiling, lending a chiselled and muscular appeal. Rear door handles are now positioned conventionally. There are two new styling accessory packages on offer, to make the Swift even more attractive.

At the back, we get sharper-looking tail lights with C-shaped LED elements opening outwards. Intrusion of tail lights in 3rd Gen Swift’s tailgate has been straightened out in the new model. Rear bumpers are a lot sharper and full of sporty character.

New interiors

On the inside, we have a redesigned dashboard with a 9-inch free-standing infotainment screen. This screen supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. Centre console is redesigned, featuring the same auto climate control panel as Baleno and Grand Vitara.

Steering wheel continues to be the same and so is the semi-digital instrument cluster with an MID. Wireless charger, Arkamys-tuned sound system, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, Suzuki Connect telematics are notable interior attributes. For the first time, Swift buyers can enjoy rear AC vents too.

New Z12E engine – Low On Emissions, Better For Environment

Where safety is concerned, Maruti Suzuki is giving 6 airbags as standard across all variants. ABS, EBD, BA, TCS, 3-point seatbelts, seat belt reminders and other paraphernalia are present. There is a good probability of Swift being crash tested by Bharat NCAP and the results should be out soon.

Under the bonnet, we have a brand new 1.2L Z12E 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine that replaces the tried and tested 1.2L K12 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine. At 80 bhp and 112 Nm, the new engine packs lower performance metrics on paper, but promises to return more mileage (fuel efficiency) at 25.72 km/l. The new engine might be lighter in weight and the added mild hybrid setup is note-worthy. Gearbox options include 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Despite the lower power and torque numbers than before, Maruti claims that the new Swift delivers improved low end torque, better acceleration. There is an all new suspension system with new Swift, which claims to offer even better driving comfort. New clutch system aims to make driving effortless.