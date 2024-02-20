HomeCar NewsNew MG Electric Car Launch Around 2024 Festive Season - MD Confirms

New MG Electric Car Launch Around 2024 Festive Season – MD Confirms

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
Baojun Yep Plus
Baojun Yep Plus – 5 door sub 4m electric SUV based on Comet

Considering the prospective vehicles from SAIC Group’s global portfolio, Baojun Yep eSUV under MG brand might be the best bet for India

Having marked its entry into the Indian market with the launch of Hector in 2019, MG Motor has established itself as a prominent player. With a lineup of premium and well-crafted vehicles, MG Motor India has been actively participating in the electric car segment, currently offering ZS EV and Comet. As the festive season approaches, MG is gearing up to introduce its third electric vehicle to the Indian market.

Confirmation of MG’s 3rd Electric Car Launch

Against the backdrop of a growing economy, Indian consumers are increasingly inclined towards enhancing their car ownership experience. Electric vehicles, offering lively performance and aligning with eco-conscious preferences, have garnered attention. Currently constituting around 2% of all passenger vehicles sold in India, EVs are anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the coming years.

MG files design trademark for New Yep Electric SUV in India
MG files design trademark for New Yep Electric SUV in India

Industry speculations suggest that EV sales may account for approximately 15% to 20% of the market by the end of the decade. Recognizing this trend, many Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are gearing up to introduce new vehicles, particularly electric ones, across various segments. MG Motor is no exception.

Rajeev Chaba, MD of MG Motor India, has officially confirmed that the company is set to launch a new electric car later this year. This marks a significant stride for MG Motor in its expansion efforts in India, potentially being the first vehicle under MG branding following the strategic joint venture between SAIC Motor (parent company of MG Motor) and JSW Group led by Sajjan Jindal.

MG Yep SUV interior
MG Yep SUV interior

Presently, EVs contribute to 25% of MG Motor India’s sales volumes. The upcoming electric vehicle launch is expected to further boost this share. MG aims to leverage its manufacturing capabilities, pricing strategies, and overall product expertise for this new electric offering.

MG Comet based Yep electric SUV
MG Comet based Yep electric SUV

There are indications of a potential increase in production capacity at MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat. With around 60,000 vehicles sold in India last year, the production capacity is projected to expand to 80,000 to 90,000 units in 2024. The infusion of capital from JSW Group, holding a 35% stake, is expected to provide MG with the necessary impetus to expand its operations in India.

What to Expect?

MG Motor India is set to double its portfolio by the end of 2025, with a new electric vehicle slated for launch during the festive season of 2024. Considering the showcase at the 2023 Auto Expo, potential vehicles for launch this year include the MG4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric estate car, or Mifa 9 electric MPV.

Given India’s electric vehicle purchasing trends and preferences, there is a strong possibility of MG launching the Baojun Yep eSUV in India. Based on the Wuling Air EV, introduced in India as the Comet, its attractive design and relatively affordable price tag could prove to be a winning formula for MG Motor India.

Source

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.