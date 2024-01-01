MG Motor Prepping To Launch 7 New Vehicles In India by 2025

Under the push for expansion, MG Motor India is likely to introduce hybrid-electric and fully-electric vehicles and not ICE-only models

With India emerging as a new and potent automotive market, many carmakers are showing great interest towards the Asian subcontinent. Existing players in India are striving to strengthen their position to carve out a bigger piece of this pie. Among them is MG Motor India which intends to launch up to 7 new vehicles by the end of 2025.

MG Motor Poised To Launch 7 New Vehicles In India by 2025

These revelations arose when MG’s parent company, Chinese state-owned SAIC, invited a few dealers to their global headquarters in China. These developments happened within days of cementing a joint venture with Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group. Along with bringing new vehicles, MG will update existing portfolio as well.

Dealers attending company’s headquarters told a media outlet recently about these developments. As per the report, MG Motor India and JSW Group have expressed strong commitment towards Indian market and intend to bring up to seven new vehicles in India along with updating existing portfolio.

These new vehicles might cater to multiple segments across diverse genres. There is a high probability that MG will primarily launch hybrids and EVs in India as part of their portfolio expansion exercise. We hope these are PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and not just self-charging mild hybrid setups.

The company is less likely to launch ICE-only vehicles in their next phase of expansion. Ahead of signing the joint venture with JSW Group, MG had greenlighted an exercise to expand its dealer network and customer touch points for the next phase. The goal is to establish 400 touchpoints across 270 cities, as opposed to 330 touchpoints in 158 cities.

Amid border tensions between India and China, there was a bar on foreign direct investment from the Dragon Land. This led to a slowdown in MG Motor India’s expansion plans. With the joint venture with JSW Group (35% stakes in favour of JSW Group), the push for expanding company’s presence seems to have gotten a new boost.

Which cars can we expect?

At 2023 Auto Expo, MG showcased quite a few vehicles from their global lineup. These were eHS PHEV crossover SUV, MG4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric estate and Mifa 9 electric MPV. The company might launch some of these or all of these, depending on the market surveys and customer buying trends.

Apart from these, we also expect cute-sy Baojun Yep electric SUV to launch in India under MG branding. Along with that, we hope MG considers Wuling Starlight electric sedan (4.8m length) and the newly launched MG Cyberster electric convertible sportscar with scissor doors.

