New Motorcycle Spied Testing – Is This Bajaj Pulsar ADV ?

Could This Mystery Motorcycle Spotted in Ahmedabad Be the Next Bajaj Adventure Bike?

Test mules often leave us guessing, but the latest one spotted in Ahmedabad has sparked particular intrigue. While it’s tempting to jump to conclusions, this mysterious motorcycle, adorned with a MH registration plate, presents a puzzling blend of features that defy easy categorization.

A Curious Discovery

Despite its unconventional attributes, the most perplexing aspect of this sighting is its location. Ahmedabad isn’t typically associated with Bajaj test runs, adding another layer of mystery to the mix. While the unmistakable design cues point towards a Bajaj origin, the exact identity of this enigmatic machine remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Traditionally, Bajaj prototypes are a common sight around Pune, where the company is headquartered. The unexpected appearance in Ahmedabad suggests the possibility of component testing from a local vendor, further complicating the speculation.

The Big Question

What exactly is this motorcycle, and what purpose does it serve? With its departure from the familiar Bajaj aesthetic and hints of an adventure bike, enthusiasts are left pondering its true nature. Is it a departure from the norm, signalling a new direction for the company? Or perhaps a revival of a past model, like the Pulsar AS range?

Answers to these questions may surface as more prototypes emerge, shedding light on Bajaj’s potential venture into the adventure segment, if it indeed is a Bajaj test mule that is. For now, all we can do is speculate and await further developments.

Exploring Possibilities

Despite the ambiguity, certain design elements hint at an adventure-style motorcycle. From the distinctive front beak to the ergonomic split seat design, the prototype incorporates features reminiscent of adventure bikes. Notable components include USD telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock setup, and an underbelly exhaust.

While the powertrain appears modest with its air-cooled engine and kick-start feature, the overall package suggests an exciting addition to Bajaj’s lineup. Could this be the long-awaited revival of the Pulsar AS brand, signalling a new era for Bajaj in the adventure segment?

Speculation and Anticipation

Enthusiasts and industry watchers alike are eagerly awaiting more information about this intriguing motorcycle. The speculation surrounding its identity and purpose only adds to the anticipation. Will Bajaj surprise us with a bold new offering, or is this merely a testbed for experimental designs?

