Bajaj Pulsar 400 White Colour Teased – New Details Of Biggest Pulsar Ever

Bajaj’s flagship bike Pulsar 400 has a distinctive profile and promises to deliver an exhilarating performance

From its first motorcycle KB100 (1986) to Dominar 400 (2016), it has been a fascinating journey for Bajaj Auto. As of now, Bajaj’ success in the motorcycle segment comes predominantly from its Pulsar range. The quarter litre Pulsar twins were launched in October 2021. In 2024, Bajaj introduced newer versions of most Pulsar bikes. The next big thing is Pulsar 400, which is scheduled for launch on 3rd May.

Pulsar 400 – Sportiest Pulsar ever

Latest teaser reveals an aggressive styling for Bajaj Pulsar 400. We also get a hint at the two new colour options, seen in dual tone finish. One of the colour options seems to be White while the other is Red. Unlike the leaked photos, the teaser shows bike with decals. The front section seems familiar with Pulsar N range bikes. However, new design elements have been introduced to achieve a distinctive profile.

Some of the key features include LED projector headlamp with DRL, a compact visor, sculpted fuel tank, engine cowl, sporty graphics, sharp body panelling, compact exhaust, split seats, split grab rails, short tail section and rear tyre hugger.

Tech kit will include a full digital instrument console. With Bluetooth, users can pair their smartphones to access calls, SMS and music. Turn-by-turn navigation will also be available. The digital console will display a range of information such as gear position indicator, real-time fuel economy, average fuel economy and distance to empty.

Pulsar 400 engine, specs

One of the possibilities for Pulsar 400 is the 373cc, single cylinder engine in use with Dominar 400. It delivers 40 PS and 35 Nm. KTM bikes 390 Adventure and RC 390 also have the same engine. However, the engine is tuned for higher performance on the KTM bikes. For Pulsar 400, the engine could be tweaked in line with the bike’s focus on speed and agility. The bike will get ABS ride modes and traction control system.

Talking about hardware, Pulsar 400 has USD forks in front with a golden finish. At rear, the bike gets a Nitrox monoshock suspension. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, shod with tubeless tyres.

Pulsar 400 will be utilizing a perimeter frame to ensure enhanced support and rigidity for the bike. Handling will be significantly enhanced, especially during cornering and high-speed manoeuvres. A perimeter frame allows even distribution of load around the engine, thereby achieving a balanced feel for riders. The perimeter frame for Pulsar 400 could be a tweaked version of the chassis in use with Dominar 400.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 price

Sharing parts and equipment with existing bikes will help reduce production and development costs. It will allow Bajaj to launch the Pulsar 400 at an affordable price point. Launch price is expected to be around Rs 2.10 lakh. Bajaj could also announce a special, limited period offer price of under Rs 2 lakh. Upon launch, Pulsar 400 will rival the likes of KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, TVS Apache RR310 and BMW G310R. The 400cc KTM and Triumph bikes are manufactured in India by Bajaj.