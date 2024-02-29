New Renault Electric Hatchback Debuts – Promises 400 km Range

New Renault Electric Hatchback borrows design inspiration from the Renault R5 and Super 5 both of which were best-sellers in their heydays during the 1970s and 1980s

The spotlight at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show, which commenced on February 26th and extends until March 3, 2024, is on the resurgence of the iconic Renault 5, reborn as the compact electric vehicle, Renault 5 E-Tech. Priced at a competitive €25,000 ($27,000/Rs 22.50 lakh), the electric super mini seems production-ready, showcasing a striking resemblance to its 2021 concept.

Renault 5 E-Tech – Exterior Styling

Drawing inspiration from the best-selling Renault R5 and Super 5 of the 1970s and 1980s, the Renault 5 E-Tech pays homage to its predecessors with a design that echoes the nostalgia of that era. Sharing the limelight at the Geneva Motor Show was the Renault Scenic E-Tech, crowned Car of the Year 2024 with 329 points, outshining competitors such as BMW and Peugeot.

Returning to the spotlight, the Renault 5 E-Tech promises to be a game-changer in the eco-friendly vehicle market, offering two variants – Techno and Iconic Five – and a palette of vibrant exterior colours. The hatchback embraces R5’s distinctive features, featuring rugged wheel arches, a redesigned roofline, boxy stance, and LED signature lighting with a dynamic blinking effect.

Notable additions include flush-fit rear lamps, a luminous logo, a charging flap, and a soft-top fabric roof. Built on the AmpR Small platform, the Renault 5 E-Tech boasts a long wheelbase and an overall length of 3.92m, promising easy handling with a short steering ratio and a turning cycle of 10.3 meters, complemented by 18-inch wheels.

The compact interior, with 60:40 split-folding seats, offers a generous 326 liters of boot space, with an overall weight range of 1,350 to 1,450 kgs. Trim levels dictate interior features, with the Techno variant equipped with a reverse camera, charging display on the bonnet, and adaptive cruise control as standard.

The Iconic Five steps it up with heated seats and a steering wheel, along with parking assistance. A prominent 10-inch central multimedia screen, powered by the OpenR Link system with built-in Google for Techno and Iconic Five trim levels, accompanies a digital instrument panel providing comprehensive driving information through five different views.

Renault 5 E-Tech – Power, Range and Performance

Under the hood, the Renault 5 E-Tech relies on two lithium-ion batteries, offering two motor options with outputs of 120 hp and 150 hp. The larger 52 kWh pack delivers 150 hp with a range of 400 kms, while the second 40 kWh pack provides a 300-km range.

Both battery packs employ NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) technology. Charging is facilitated through an 11 kW AC charging socket, allowing for an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. With a competitive pricing announcement of €25,000 ($27,000/Rs 22.50 lakh), the Renault 5 E-Tech positions itself among the most affordable electric vehicles in the European market.