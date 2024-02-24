New Renault 5 EV Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut – 400 Kms Range

When compared to the 2021 concept vehicle, Renault 5 EV has retained most of its design attributes and overall silhouette

The global EV onslaught is currently led by Chinese and American car makers like BYD and Tesla. But European legacy brands are keen on making their presence known in this vastly competitive segment. Renault, for one, is keen on launching its upcoming Renault 5 EV hatchback with a global debut at Geneva Motor Show on 26th Feb, 2024.

Renault 5 EV Images Leak

However, images of the Renault 5 EV have leaked ahead of its global debut at Geneva Motor Show. These pictures show a production-spec Renault 5 E-Tech electric vehicle in all its glory. The patent images leaked before, showed design and proportions, but not sheet metal profiling, textures and light effects on body panels.

For starters, we like the bright Yellow shade that Renault has gone for. I particularly loved the complementing red line starting from A pillar and flowing all the way around across its rear spoiler into its other A pillar. Design is typically European and has multiple wow elements too. Renault 5 EV is based on the 2021 Concept car.

We have to laud Renault designers for sticking to the design DNA of concept. Except for a few conventional elements over outlandish ones, the production-spec model looks very similar to concept car. The fascia gets a proud Renault logo in the middle followed by two horizontal cuts across its width. Just like the 2021 Concept car, there is a black graphic panel on the bonnet showing charging status when plugged in.

Lower grill houses cameras and radar modules for a multitude of mandatory active safety systems in Europe. Headlights remind me of Porsche Taycan and the production-spec model has a quad-LED element in its headlight like a camera shutter and there is a similar, but larger effect in LED DRL elements of lower bumper.

What does it pack?

Rear door handles are in the thick C-pillar and there are muscular character lines in rear quarter panels. Alloy wheels look swanky and gloss black body panels are running around Renault 5 EV’s body. Rear tail lights are vertically-stacked LEDs and they’re connected by a black glossy plaque.

Camera shutter like patterns on LED DRLs make their presence on the inside too. Especially on all of its climate vents. Notable elements include toggle-style climate control functions, gear selector buttons, electronic parking brake, sporty 3-spoke steering wheel with integrated start/stop button, glossy steering-mounted controls and others.

There are two displays on the dashboard. Taller touchscreen for infotainment and a wider display for instrumentation. Seat upholstery seems to be colour coded with exterior shades and the same fabric is also used to wrap door trims as well. The car’s charging port is on the front left quarter panel.

Speaking of electricals, Renault 5 EV is positioned on CMF-B-EV platform (renamed AmpR Small platform) and comes equipped with a 52 kWh battery pack. This promises a WLTP-claimed 400 km range on a full charge. This is mostly the same battery as Zoe’s, but has extensive weight-saving measures. There is a sole 135 bhp electric motor, powering this 3.92m long vehicle.