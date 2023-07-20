New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Exhaust Note Revealed Via Launch Teaser

Bullet 350 is currently the only vehicle in Royal Enfield portfolio to still hasn’t transitioned to J-Series platform

Royal Enfield is currently the king of retro classic motorcycle segment. There’s no denying this fact right here. Even with Honda and Classic Legend’s brands like Jawa and Yezdi at its back, Royal Enfield has pushed on and on like a pawn in a chess game. With Classic 350 in its arsenal, Royal Enfield is at the top of the 350cc motorcycle list.

To boost sales, Hunter 350 has joined the game as well and is sold at a lower price point too. Not just the price, weight is also lowest among all Royal Enfield’s. Hence, Hunter 350 is now more accessible than other products in the company’s lineup. Hunter 350 has been closing the gap on Classic 350 with latter witnessing a drop in sales too.

2023 Bullet 350 Launch Date Announced

But there is a motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio that has even more popularity than the very company itself. Right now, it is subdued in the form of an older platform and last-gen engine. If unleashed with modern platform and componentry, it is likely to be a force in this genre and smoke the rest of them in its rearview mirrors.

Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Bullet 350. A name so recognisable, people often think that Bullet is the company. Named after a rich heritage of Royal Enfield’s arms manufacturing roots, Bullet plays with the heartstrings of many even today.

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch teaser pic.twitter.com/eXnaees6yZ — RushLane (@rushlane) July 20, 2023

Bullet is among the oldest production bikes in the world that is still going strong. In 2023, it still doesn’t pack the latest J-series platform that the rest of the Royal Enfield family now packs. That is exactly what Royal Enfield is doing, though. Make it modern while still retaining its old-school charm. We have spied multiple test mules before. Launch will take place on 30th August 2023 in Chennai, as revealed in the official teaser along with exhaust note.

What To Expect?

In terms of looks, Royal Enfield is likely to not fettle with its design too much. That charm has to be retained and 2023 Bullet 350 has to look like a Bullet 350 from a mile away. What the new model will get are subtle updates. Like the instrument cluster of Classic 350, modern J-series engine that is capable of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm among others.

Round headlights, single-piece stepped seat, spoked wheels and old-school body panels are likely to remain as is. 2023 Bullet 350 will get the same telescopic front suspension from Classic 350 and twin shock absorbers at the rear from Classic 350. Front disc brake is likely. However, the rear is likely to be a drum unit like Hunter 350 Retro and get single-channel ABS.

A digital display for various info is a far cry from what outgoing Bullet and Electra models. And so is its engine. With new updates, 2023 Bullet 350 is likely to be priced above the Hunter 350 Retro variant. With a starting price tag of around Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-sh), 2023 Bullet 350 will definitely be a welcome addition to Royal Enfield portfolio. One that will take Bullet’s name to new heights. Looking at its close-to-production guise, a launch might be right around the corner.