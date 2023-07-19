350cc Motorcycle Sales June 2023 – Classic, Bullet, CB 350, Jawa, Yezdi

Royal Enfield commanded the list with 62,368 unit sales out of a total of 69,046 units sold in June 2023 to command a 90.33 percent market share

Royal Enfield is a leader in the 350cc motorcycle segment in India. It has models such as the Classic, Hunter, Meteor, Electra and Bullet, which command the 350cc segment each month. However, competition has come in with the Harley Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400, both of which are competitively priced.

Motorcycle sales in the 350cc segment improved 38.72 percent YoY to 69,046 units, up from 49,773 units sold in June 2022. This was a volume growth of 19,273 units. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 3.21 percent over 71,336 units sold in May 2023 relating to a 2,290 unit dip in volumes.

350cc Motorcycle Sales June 2023

RE Classic 350 led the list with 27,003 units sold in June 2023. This was a 6.21 percent YoY growth over 25,425 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 2.48 percent from 26,350 units sold in May 2023 with the Classic 350 currently commanding a 39.11 percent market share. At No. 2 was the RE Hunter 350 with 16,162 units sold last month and a 23.41 percent market share. MoM sales dipped 14.35 percent from 18,869 units sold in May 2023.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 posted a 36.08 percent YoY growth to 8,019 units in June 2023 from 5,893 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales dipped 3.55 percent over 8,314 units sold in May 2023. With the new Bullet being planned for launch in a brand new avatar, sales could increase significantly in coming months.

Royal Enfield has noted a YoY and MoM de-growth in both the Meteor 350 and Electra 350. Sales of the Meteor dipped 20.60 percent YoY and 2.28 percent MoM to 6,864 units in the past month. Electra 350 sales fell by 0.99 percent YoY and 1.05 percent MoM to 4,320 units in June 2023.

Lower down the order

Lower down the list at No. 6 was the Honda CB350 with 4,125 units sold in June 2023. This was a 94.58 percent YoY growth over 2,120 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also increased by 1.10 percent from 4,080 units sold in May 2023. The Honda CB 350 has received new colours in Japan. Apart from the colour update it sees no other change in design or features.

Jawa / Yezdi (retail) sales fell 23.26 percent YoY to 2,553 units in the past month from 3,327 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 9.43 percent from 2,333 units sold in May 2023. Jawa Yezdi motorcycles received some updates recently, which have improved NVH levels thereby relating to better performance while prices have also been increased marginally.