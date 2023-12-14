New Small 2-Door Electric Car Teased For India – 3 Wheels Only?

Gensol EV 3-door is meant for urban commutes, offering a range of 200 km and top speed of 80 km/h

In the nascent EV industry in India, it’s exciting to see the entry of new players. It has the potential to drive innovation and create accessible products that meet consumer expectations. A relevant example is Gensol EV, which is scheduled to debut in March 2024. The car has a unique stance, with around Comet’s length, but significantly more width.

Gensol EV – Key features

While 2-door cars aren’t the preferred choice, Gensol EV has potential to change consumer perceptions. Moreover, as buyers get more and more eco-conscious, 3-door EVs can emerge as a more economical and viable option. It looks stylish too, in the sea of 5-door cars in India. Gensol EV has many USPs, one of which is its distinct, playful design. Rear could get a single wheel, or a close amalgamation of two skinny wheels.

Some of the key highlights include triangular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and turn indicators, sculpted bonnet, a closed-off grill, sporty wheel design and edgy wraparound tail lamps. The rear pillars are blacked out for a floating roof effect. The smart, compact and cute package easily draws one’s attention. Another positive aspect of Gensol EV is that it packs most of the convenience features.

Some of the key highlights include a single-pane sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system and reasonable boot space. Gensol EV has a full technology stack that includes in-cabin driver assistance technology. The EV can analyse data to detect anomalies, thereby preventing downtime. Battery health and performance are constantly monitored to ensure a hassle-free experience for users.

It also helps extend the lifespan of the battery pack. Gensol EV will offer advanced driver assistance and autonomous navigation, powered by sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Features like automated parking may be available as well. It will be a great asset in an urban environment, especially for folks who dread parking in cramped spaces.

Gensol EV 3-door specs, performance

Details about the battery pack and electric motor have not been revealed. The teaser shows that Gensol EV will have a range of 200 km and top speed of 80 km/h. While the range seems low, it will be adequate for urban commutes. Assuming 30 km of daily commute, Gensol EV may need recharging once a week. Moreover, the charging network is consistently expanding across the country.

Gensol EV will be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility located in Chakan, Pune. The plant has a production capacity of 30k units per annum. Based on demand, the production capacity can be increased. The company believes that Gensol EV will contribute to the larger goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Gensol EV is expected to be launched at a competitive price point. There are cost cuttings in the form of halogen lighting all around, pull-up type door handles, manual AC and other elements. Among the primary rivals will be MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV. MG Comet EV is available at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh. It has a range of 230 km. Tiago EV retails at Rs 8.69 lakh. Two variants are on offer, one with 250 km range and the other with 315 km range.