India-Made Suzuki Jimny XL Launched In Australia – Gets ADAS, Front Camera

As opposed to India-spec 5-door model, Suzuki Jimny XL gets added features in the form of ADAS suite that includes extensive active safety systems

Maruti Suzuki has revived its lifestyle off-road vehicle portfolio in India with Jimny 5-door after witnessing the massive success of Mahindra Thar. Jimny is a cute-sy, but capable off-roader and is a global model. Now, Suzuki has launched India-made 5-door model in Australia as Suzuki Jimny XL.

India-Made Suzuki Jimny XL Launched In Australia

While 3-door Jimny is manufactured in India and Japan, 5-door model is exclusively manufactured in India. If we take Australian market as an example, it gets 3-door Jimny from Japan and the new Suzuki Jimny XL 5-door model manufactured in India. Jimny XL gets the same 9-inch infotainment system from India-spec Jimny too.

In Australia, Suzuki offers Jimny in three variants – Jimny Lite, Jimny and Jimny XL. Where XL is the only 5-door model. Pricing for Jimny starts from AUD 30,490 (Rs. 16.7 lakh) for Jimny Lite MT, AUD 31,990 (Rs. 17.5 lakh) for standard Jimny MT and AUD 33,490 (Rs. 18.3 lakh) for Jimny AT.

The newly launched Suzuki Jimny XL 5-door starts from AUD 34,990 (Rs. 19.15 lakh) for MT and AUD 36,490 (Rs. 20 lakh) for AT variants. As of December 2023, Jimny 5-door in India starts from Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-sh) for Zeta trim with discounts along with Thunder Edition kit worth Rs. 25,000 for free.

Ever since Suzuki unveiled Jimny 5-door in Australia around a year ago, it has scooped up more than 2,000 orders. Even now, prospective Jimny XL buyers booking one today, have to wait for up to 9 months for deliveries.

What extras does Jimny XL pack over India-spec model?

Suzuki Jimny XL meets all the regulations required for a carmaker to sell in that market. So, ADAS suite with auto emergency braking is standard. Other notable features from within the ADAS suite are adaptive cruise control and dual camera brake support system. The latter is a collision mitigation system that works from speeds as low as 5 km/h to 120 km/h.

The features list is slightly better on India-made Suzuki Jimny XL as opposed to 3-door Jimny imported from Japan. We can see this espeically with car’s infotainment system that gets a larger 9-inch free-standing system as opposed to a 7-inch unit on Jimny Lite and Jimny (both 3-door models).

None of Australia-spec Jimny variants get JDM exclusive 658cc 3-cy turbo petrol engine. All variants get the same 1.5L NA 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 100 bhp peak power and 130 Nm peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system is standard fitment across variants.