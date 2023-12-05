New Tata Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold, Ace HT+ Launched – More Capabilities

New Tata Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold, and Ace HT+ cater to customers’ demands in terms of first and last-mile transportation with higher payloads and lower cost of ownership

Tata Motors has launched a new range of SCV and pickup trucks. These include the new Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold and Ace HT+, along with new versions of Intra V50 and Ace Diesel range. Designed for first and last-mile transportation, the new range of commercial vehicles from Tata Motors is developed based on specific inputs and demand from a segment of actual users. These new vehicles are designed for a higher payload capacity while economy is further enhanced due to lower fuel consumption.

New Tata Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold and Ace HT+

The new Intra V70 Pick-up – This new commercial vehicle from Tata Motors boasts of a well-designed cabin offering car-like comforts. It boasts of the highest payload capacity of 1,700 kgs offering a spacious loading area with the longest load body of 2960mm (9.7 feet).

It also gets high ground clearance and is powered by a 1.5L diesel engine with 220 Nm torque that comes with Fleet Edge telematics system. Tata Intra V20 Gold – This is India’s first-ever bi-fuel pickup. It offers a comfortable and stress-free ride, is high in efficiency and has a payload capacity of 1200 kgs and class-leading load body length of 2690mm.

The V20 Gold is powered by 3 CNG tanks allowing for a maximum range of up to 800 km. Tata Ace HT+ – It is a highly capable commercial vehicle that offers a payload capacity of 900 kg. It comes in with a longer load body with the longest deck length in its segment, relating to higher earnings while maintenance cost is also low. It draws power via an 800cc turbocharged diesel engine making 35 hp power and 85 Nm torque.

Tata’s Intra V50 and Ace Diesel vehicles

Alongside launch of the Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold and Ace HT+, Tata Motors has also introduced updated versions of its Intra V50 and Ace Diesel vehicles. These two commercial vehicles have been re-engineered to allow for better fuel efficiency with reduced fuel consumption thus relating to lower cost of ownership.

The Intra V50 boasts a payload capacity of 1500 kg and proves its driving prowess across very challenging road conditions. The Ace diesel mini truck is ideally suited for small businesses and comes in with a powerful engine. Applicable for a range of transport options, each of these commercial vehicles introduced by Tata Motors is opened for bookings at all Tata Motors’ CV dealerships across India.

Words from the manufacturer

Launching these vehicles, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said "In addition to providing optimal solutions for a variety of applications, our small commercial vehicles and pickups are known to provide livelihoods and improve quality of life of our customers.

The vehicles we are launching today have been developed basis specific inputs and demand from a large segment of actual users. They are engineered to optimise fuel efficiency and carry higher payloads over longer distances. Fuelled by rapid urbanisation, booming e-commerce, increase in consumption and rise of the hub-and-spoke model, the significance of efficient and effective last and first-mile transportation in logistics management can’t be emphasised enough.

Hence, every vehicle is designed to provide a robust and reliable cargo transport solution along with the assurance of greater commercial benefits to individual customers as well as fleet owners, both proudly servicing the buoyant needs of India’s growing economy.”