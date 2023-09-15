New Tata Nexon Has 69 Variants – Full Price List (Rs 8.1 to 15.5 Lakh)

New Tata Nexon has been launched in India – Base variant is priced from Rs 8.1 lakh, ex-sh

The much awaited Tata Nexon Facelift has been launched. It is offered in a choice of 39 petrol variants and 30 diesel variants. Total 69 variants are on offer with new Nexon, which are priced from Rs 8.1 lakh to Rs 15.5 lakh ex-sh.

New Tata Nexon Full Price List – In Rs Ex-sh

Petrol Variants – Manual Transmission:

Nexon Smart – Rs 8,09,990

Nexon Smart + – Rs 9,09,990

Nexon Pure – Rs 9,69,990

Nexon Smart + S – Rs 9,69,990

Nexon Pure S – Rs 10,19,990

Nexon Creative DT – Rs 10,99,990

Nexon Creative – Rs 10,99,990

Nexon Creative + DT – Rs 11,69,990

Nexon Creative + – Rs 11,69,990

Nexon Creative + S DT – Rs 12,19,990

Nexon Creative + S – Rs 12,19,990

Nexon Fearless DT – Rs 12,49,990

Nexon Fearless Pr DT – Rs 12,49,990

Nexon Fearless S DT – Rs 12,99,990

Nexon Fearless Pr S DT – Rs 12,99,990

Nexon Fearless + DT – Rs 12,99,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + DT – Rs 12,99,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT – Rs 13,49,990

Nexon Fearless + S DT – Rs 13,49,990

Petrol Variants – Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) Transmission:

Nexon Creative DT – Rs 12,19,990

Nexon Creative – Rs 12,19,990

Nexon Creative + DT – Rs 12,89,990

Nexon Creative + – Rs 12,89,990

Nexon Creative + S DT – Rs 13,39,990

Nexon Creative + S – Rs 13,39,990

Nexon Fearless DT – Rs 13,69,990

Nexon Fearless Pr DT – Rs 13,69,990

Nexon Fearless S DT – Rs 14,19,990

Nexon Fearless Pr S DT – Rs 14,19,990

Nexon Fearless + DT – Rs 14,19,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + DT – Rs 14,19,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT – Rs 14,69,990

Nexon Fearless + S DT – Rs 14,69,990

Petrol Variants – Automated Manual Transmission (AMT):

Nexon Creative DT – Rs 11,69,990

Nexon Creative – Rs 11,69,990

Nexon Creative + DT – Rs 12,39,990

Nexon Creative + – Rs 12,39,990

Nexon Creative + S DT – Rs 12,89,990

Nexon Creative + S – Rs 12,89,990

Diesel Variants – Manual Transmission:

Nexon Pure – Rs 10,99,990

Nexon Pure S – Rs 11,49,990

Nexon Creative DT – Rs 12,39,990

Nexon Creative – Rs 12,39,990

Nexon Creative + DT – Rs 13,09,990

Nexon Creative + – Rs 13,09,990

Nexon Creative + S DT – Rs 13,59,990

Nexon Creative + S – Rs 13,59,990

Nexon Fearless Pr DT – Rs 13,89,990

Nexon Fearless DT – Rs 13,89,990

Nexon Fearless S DT – Rs 14,39,990

Nexon Fearless Pr S DT – Rs 14,39,990

Nexon Fearless + DT – Rs 14,39,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + DT – Rs 14,39,990

Nexon Fearless + S DT – Rs 14,89,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT – Rs 14,89,990

Diesel Variants – Automated Manual Transmission (AMT):

Nexon Creative DT – Rs 12,99,990

Nexon Creative – Rs 12,99,990

Nexon Creative + DT – Rs 13,79,990

Nexon Creative + – Rs 13,79,990

Nexon Creative + S DT – Rs 14,29,990

Nexon Creative + S – Rs 14,29,990

Nexon Fearless DT – Rs 14,59,990

Nexon Fearless Pr DT – Rs 14,59,990

Nexon Fearless S DT – Rs 14,99,990

Nexon Fearless Pr S DT – Rs 14,99,990

Nexon Fearless + DT – Rs 14,99,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + DT – Rs 14,99,990

Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT – Rs 15,49,990

Nexon Fearless + S DT – Rs 15,49,990

Note: S denotes Sunroof, DT denotes Dual Tone, and Pr denotes Purple for specific variants.

New Nexon gets LED DRLs and LED fog lamps positioned under the headlamps along with full width LED tail lamps at the rear. An updated bonnet design, a re-worked front grille, faux silver finished skid plates and massive wheel arches are a part of its revised exteriors while it rides on 16 inch alloy wheels. Tata Nexon facelift also boasts of silver roof rails, shark fin antenna, and ORVMs finished in gloss black.

The cabin is more premium and includes major changes over its earlier counterpart. For starters, the cabin is now done up in purple coloured upholstery. It gets new 10.25 inch dual screens for infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A two spoke steering wheel with a back lit Tata Logo is also new to the Nexon facelift.