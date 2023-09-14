2023 Tata Nexon Launch Price Rs 8.1 Lakh to Rs 13 Lakh

The new design language inspired from Curvv concpet works wonders on 2023 Tata Nexon and 2023 Nexon.ev lineup

Tata Motors has launched the new 2023 Nexon in India starting from Rs. 8.1 lakh. This marks the second facelift for Nexon since its launch. Alongside that, Tata is also launching Nexon.ev facelift today. Both Nexon facelift and Nexon.ev facelift will bring a new trim lineup with them, similar to that of Punch.

2023 Tata Nexon – Curvy-inspired design

Nexon is one of the best-selling sub 4m SUV and the new facelifted model could hold a similar pull in this segment. Nexon.ev is getting its first update since its launch and is the highest-selling electric SUV/crossover in India. By updating them, Tata is aligning its popular sub 4m SUV lineup with its new Curvv-inspired design language.

The new design is far more sophisticated than its predecessors and ushers in a new era for Tata’s vehicles for mainstream audiences. Front fascia now gets sleeker LED DRLs, vertically arranged LED headlights and an all-new bumper that strikes the right amount of sportiness and sophistication.

In profile, Nexon is vastly similar to outgoing model and even doors look more-or-less the same. 16” alloy wheel design is new and looks swanky and features a sophisticated aero appeal to them. LED tail light pattern is all new and gets connected design too, which is trending right now. Rear bumper gets some nip and tuck to establish visual differences.

On the inside, Tata has done a thorough job on Nexon and Nexon.ev. Re-designed dashboard now gets a larger 10.25” touchscreen with Nexon and 12.3″ touchscreen with Nexon.ev that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. The instrument cluster is all new too, and is the best implementation in its segment with fullscreen maps and more. Center console now gets a redesigned gear selector for automatic variants.

The 2-spoke steering wheel gets an illuminated logo in the center. There are toggles for audio and cruise controls. Similar toggles can be seen with its HVAC panel as well, which features a futuristic touch-sensitive panel for the first time in its segment. Purple upholstery looks very striking and adds a dash of sophistication to Nexon’s interiors, while matching its exterior purple shade exclusive to Fearless trim.

New Variant lineup

2023 Tata Nexon.ev lineup sports similar design changes inside and out. Although, the full-width LED DRL is exclusive to Nexon.ev lineup. Features like ventilated front seats, single-pane sunroof, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, LED projector headlights, leatherette upholstery, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully digital instrument cluster and other attributes are common between both Nexon and Nexon.ev.

Up to this moment, Tata used letters to denote trim levels from XE to XZ. The new variant lineup for Nexon consists of Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S) trims. Having words for trim levels lends a sophisticated and up-market appeal to new Nexon. However, Nexon.ev has a trim above Nexon’s, which is ‘Accomplished’.

The same 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engines continue duties. Transmission options get a revision. Base petrol variants now get a 5-speed manual transmission and top spec petrol automatic variants now get a 7-speed DCT. Mid-level petrol and all diesel automatic variants will get the same 6-speed AMT unit.

Nexon.ev features the same battery setups as Prime and Max models now transitioned to Medium Range and Long Range models. There is a slight change in motor, which is now lighter and pack slightly more performance.