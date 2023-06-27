New Yamaha RX To Have An Engine Bigger Than 200cc

The company Chairman Eishin Chihana has revealed that new Yamaha RX bike will have the right design, performance and lightweight character as OG RX100

For a long time, Yamaha has distanced itself from budget commuter motorcycles and scooters. In this sense, it has positioned itself as a premium 2W maker. And this has been their strategy for years. In the earlier years, Yamaha made a significant impact on Indian commuter space with the iconic RX100 motorcycle.

The 2-stroke engine goodness along with its iconic sound (some might digress) and explosive performance had set it apart and rivalled the likes from Royal Enfield, Hero Honda CD100, Suzuki Samurai, Bajaj Boxer and more. Now, Yamaha intends to bring back its icon into the modern era with a 200cc+ engine. Let’s take a look.

New Yamaha RX bike – Not a 100cc anymore

Yamaha India Chairman Eishin Chihana has previously confirmed the RX100 moniker will come back, but not planned for until 2026 or beyond. Given the current stringent BS6 P2 emission norms and upcoming future norms, a 2-stroke engine will never cut it and a 100cc 4-stroke engine will never match OG RX100’s explosive performance.

Recently, he expressed that the RX100’s charm was its styling, light weight, power and sound. Achieving all four attributes in a 4-stroke engine requires a minimum of 200cc. He further said even the larger 200cc engine can’t produce the RX100’s great sound.

Yamaha Chairman further said the company does not intend to ruin the RX100 brand. A new motorcycle bearing RX name will have high-performance, lightweight and right styling. And Yamaha’s 155cc engine is not enough to achieve this.

When will it arrive?

To answer this question is slightly difficult. Previously, Eishin had revealed that the company is committed to bringing multiple new offerings till 2026 and only then, can they think of launching a new Yamaha RX bike with a 200cc+ engine. Launch timeline can go well beyond that as well.

This way Yamaha will do justice for the RX brand and captivate the essence that made RX100 in the past. Launching any motorcycle with RX badge slapped on it would turn disastrous for the OG RX100’s image of a lightweight and high-performance motorcycle. If it is a 200cc+, we hope it is a 250cc or even a 350cc, for that matter.

Also, Indian motorcycling enthusiasts would want the re-launch of the RD brand as well. Yamaha India, are you listening? Because this is a successor of a retro motorcycle, it will rival other classic motorcycles from Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezdi and Honda. We wish Hero MotoCorp was in the line to target Royal Enfield as well. With iconic CD100’s square headlight of course.

