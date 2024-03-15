New Yezdi Motorcycle Showcased To Dealers – Hunter 350 Rival?

New Yezdi Motorcycle Showcased

If priced well under Rs. 2 lakh and weigh around 180 kg, new Yezdi motorcycle showcased to dealers could emerge as a better rival to Honda and Royal Enfield offerings

In a rather surprising turn of events, Mahindra & Mahindra owned Classic Legends has revealed a bunch of new Jawa, Yezdi and BSA motorcycles at what looks like a dealership event. At this event the stage showed a bunch of new Jawa, Yezdi and BSA motorcycles. However, only one Yezdi motorcycle has been detailed. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

New Jawa and BSA Motorcycles Showcased To Dealers

Yezdi falls under the Classic Legends Motorcycles umbrella along with Jawa and BSA. In a recent event, the company seems to have showcased a bunch of new motorcycles to a few dealers. These have a good probability of launching in the Indian market with an intent to better rival Royal Enfield and Honda.

On the stage, we saw a glimpse of a large flex cut-out including a variety of BSA motorcycles. The heading on this cut-out banner read ‘Motorcycle Dreams In Motion’ and there were multiple variations of a motorcycle that looked like variations of BSA Gold Star 650. There was a concept or rendering of a bobber-style motorcycle too, that could take on Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.

There were 4 Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on stage too. One of these motorcycles seemed like a Yezdi Roadster with a stylish dual-barrel single-sided exhaust with high-quality appeal. This exhaust sorta reminded me of MV Augusta Rush or a Ducati Supersport. This motorcycle donned twin rear shock absorbers like other Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles.

The centre of attraction that is generating all the buzz is a red-hot Yezdi motorcycle featured in the video posted by classic_jawa. This is unlike any other Yezdi that is currently on sale and is likely to be the lightest and the most performant offering from the iconic Yezdi house. But will it bring back Road King name? That is to be seen.

We say this because this motorcycle features the same chassis and powertrain as Yezdi Scrambler. We can see a slightly angular fuel tank along with similar side body panels. Front suspension is similar RSU telescopic forks with gaiters and front and rear footpegs look identical too. Like Scrambler, there is a tail tidy and a plastic rear fender.

We couldn’t spot tail lights, turn indicators and number plate holders on the new Yezdi motorcycle. Production version model is likely to get a similar setup as Yezdi Scrambler. So, what are the differences? Where Scrambler had a single-piece up-swept seat, the new bike had a flatter seat.

Scrambler’s twin-shock rear suspension setup is replaced with a mono-shock unit and there is a single exhaust setup as opposed to Scrambler’s dual exhaust. Scrambler’s fully digital single-pod instrument cluster has been replaced with twin pod analog cluster. Surprisingly, there is a 4-way D-pad on left switchgear, hinting digital screens present in these circular dials.

Other notable changes on the new bike include alloy wheels with tubeless Pirelli tyres. In a way, Yezdi seems to be carving out a lighter road-going version of its Scrambler with less features at a lower price point. If Yezdi can strike a price point of under Rs. 2 lakh, we can see it making a big splash against Royal Enfield and Honda with a more cutting edge 334cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine making 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.