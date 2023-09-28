New Yezdi Roadster, Jawa 42 Get Fresh Colours And Upgrades

While the Jawa 42 has a 294.7 cc engine, Yezdi Roadster has a larger 334 cc unit

Classic Legends Pvt Ltd has launched updated Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster today. Both of them come with several updates and new colours while continuing to draw their power from the same engine setups as before. The updated Jawa 42 Dual Tone costs Rs. 1,98,142 (ex-sh), while the new Yezdi Roaster costs Rs. 2,08,829 (ex-sh).

Jawa 42 Dual Tone – Updated components

Classic Legends is gearing up for the festive season by launching updated Jawa 42 Dual Tone and New Yezdi Roadster. The company recently launched Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror variant in India with chrome fuel tank. Now, there is some fettling with Jawa’s lower-end 42 model. The 294.7cc liquid-cooled engine is unchanged – 27.3 PS, 26.8 Nm, 6-speed gearbox and dual-channel ABS.

New Jawa 42 Dual Tone costs Rs. 1,98,142, while the 42 motorcycle range starts from Rs. 1,89,142 (both prices ex-sh). This is a price increment of Rs. 9,000. The company mentions that the new Jawa 42 Dual Tone is a re-imagined Jawa 42 motorcycle. Standout feature of this update are Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper colour options. Engine and exhaust gets Raven texture finish.

In terms of hardware and componentry updates, new Jawa 42 Dual Tone packs dual-tone alloy wheels, clear-lens indicators, new tank-pads on dimpled fuel tank, short-hang fenders, redesigned seats, redesigned bash plates and handlebar grips. Interestingly, bar-end mirrors have been swapped to handle-bar mounted mirrors with this update.

New Yezdi Roadster – Improved rider’s triangle

With Yezdi Roadster, Classic Legends has updated quite a bit, including the rider’s triangle. However, this updated model is sold alongside the previous model. So, buyers get to choose their jam. Updated model comes with 155mm front set rider footpegs along with a taller handlebar.

This new setup ensures a more relaxed riding posture that may potentially reduce fatigue on longer rides. The company mentions that, they fettled with rider’s triangle based on customer feedback, which is a commendable move. Yezdi mentioned a new exhaust with a rorty note as well.

Just like Jawa 42 Dual Tone update, Yezdi Roadster gets new handlebar grips, dual-tone finish on alloy wheels, sporty knee-recess, Raven texture finish on engine and exhaust and handlebar-mounted ORVMs. Handlebar-mounted ORVMs might be more functional, but are slightly less stylish and appealing.

New Yezdi Raodster costs Rs. 2,08,829 and the range starts from Rs. 2,06,142 (both prices ex-sh). There are three dual-tone colours – Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White. Along with a mono-tone colour – Shadow Grey. The 334cc liquid-cooled engine makes 29.5 PS and 28.9 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox as before.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, commented on the introduction of two new premium variants, stating, “At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our story goes beyond motorcycles; it’s a tale of passion, innovation, and our unwavering commitment to crafting machines that transcend generations.

We continuously strive for evolution and innovation to create motorcycles that are not only admired but also cherished and desired. The introduction of the new Jawa Forty-Two and Yezdi Roadster is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and our responsiveness to customer feedback. These motorcycles are our promise to riders that they are part of something enduring and beautiful.”