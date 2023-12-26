Nexon Wheel Hub Breaks While Driving – User Shares Experience

A wheel hub can break due to various reasons such as low quality of materials, impact, axle nut too tight or too loose, lack of lubrication, improper alignment, etc.

With a multitude of moving parts, cars have to undergo a lot of wear and tear. It’s the reason why carmakers thoroughly test their vehicles before commencing production. Cars are also serviced regularly to ensure that they remain in prime condition at all times. However, despite all the precautions, there can still be situations when things can go wrong.

Nexon wheel hub breaks while driving

Twitter user Tanmay Raju has reported that their Tata Nexon’s hub wheel broke off while travelling to Prayagraj Airport. The passengers initially did not understand what was happening, as the SUV started to become uncontrollable. Things became clear when they noticed that a tire was rolling ahead of the car. Subsequently, the car skidded off the road and entered a field. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

While the breakage of the hub wheel itself raises concerns about quality, the user was distressed even more with the company’s roadside assistance services. A tow truck did arrive at the scene. But they could not help, as a hydra crane was needed to lift the SUV onto the road first.

As a result, the car users were forced to spend 28 hours in the field. They had to endure the cold weather, without adequate food and water. On top of it, the user had to pay for the tow truck even though they did not resolve the issue.

On the next day, the user contacted a private tow service to get the job done. The SUV was towed to Rewa Tata Motors workshop. The user has requested Tata Motors to take full responsibility for the incident. A request has also been made to refund the towing cost. Tata Motors has taken cognizance of the incident and has requested the user to share their contact details for further help.

Roadside assistance services need improvement

With ever increasing highways and car users, it has become imperative to offer reliable roadside assistance services. Clearly, the services in the above case were not as per the satisfaction of the car users. Another similar case was reported earlier this year in July as well. A wheel hub breaking off can lead to serious accidents, especially when driving at high speeds.

Nexon is one of the safest cars in the country, having received a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. However, incidents like the wheel hub breakage raise questions about quality. The user has mentioned that the car is just 1.6 years old. Or, it could also have happened due to other factors related to road conditions, overloading, etc. It would be great if engineers at Tata can investigate the matter and find the cause of the wheel hub breakage.

