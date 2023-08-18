Next Gen Maruti Swift To Debut In 2 Months – Gets Bigger, More Mileage

While core silhouette is largely the same as current model, new-gen Swift gets updated front fascia and new body panels

Swift has been one of Maruti’s bestsellers for several years. It is popular for its sporty profile and zippy performance, all while offering an optimal mix of comfort, space and convenience, as expected from a family car. Maruti will ensure that the experience gets even better with the new-gen Swift.

New-gen Swift features

From recent spy shots of the new Swift, it’s evident that the vehicle will retain its iconic silhouette while featuring a completely revamped styling pattern characterized by curvier lines. Notably, the pillar-mounted rear door handles will be replaced by a more conventional door-mounted layout, adding a touch of modernity to the vehicle’s exterior design.

Another key change that’s clearly evident is conventional door handles at rear instead of C-pillar mounted door handles of the current model. Not everyone might agree, but the conventional door handle does give the car a more mature look and feel. Relative to the current model, it also creates a type of optical illusion wherein new-gen Swift looks longer.

While the existing model already utilizes the Heartect platform, the new-gen Swift will be based on its advanced version. It could offer tangible improvements in driving dynamics and safety. Fuel efficiency could also be improved if the advanced Heartect platform is lighter than the current version. Existing Maruti Swift has fuel efficiency of 22.38 kmpl with manual transmission and 22.56 kmpl with AGS.

Inside the cabin, the 2024 Maruti Swift will showcase a host of upgrades. A large touchscreen infotainment system is expected to take center stage, catering to modern connectivity needs. The possibility of an all-digital instrument cluster is generating excitement among tech-savvy consumers. In terms of features, the new iteration is expected to offer a range of advanced options, including a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera system, and a heads-up display, enhancing both convenience and safety for drivers and passengers alike.

New-gen swift performance

Current Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre K Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT motor that generates 89 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options are 5MT and 5AMT. New Gen Swift is likely to get advanced powertrain options which will deliver better performance as well as mileage. Rumours also suggest the addition of hybrid tech with new Swift.

With a global debut set to take place in October 2023, New Swift will be first launched in Japan. India launch is expected to take place in the first half of 2024. Expect prices to be marginally increased, thanks to the addition of new tech.

