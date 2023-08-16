Maruti Sales Breakup July 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Jimny, Invicto, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki posted a YoY and MoM growth in sales in July 2023 to currently command a market share of 43.2 percent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported sales of 1,52,126 units in July 2023 with the company’s SUVs such as the new Grand Vitara, Jimny and Fronx posting high demand. These higher SUV sales has resulted in Maruti Suzuki emerging as a new leader in the SUV segment, surpassing sales of Mahindra which has thus far held pole position in this segment.

Maruti Suzuki YoY Sales Growth July 2023

Maruti Suzuki sales in July 2023 stood at 1,52,126 units, a 6.5 percent YoY growth over 1,42,850 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 14.4 percent from 1,33,027 units sold in June 2023. YoY market share also saw a 1.3 percent improvement to 43.2 percent in July 2023 as compared to 41.9 percent held in July 2022. Newly launched Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny 5 door and Invicto, each of which were not on sale last year, have been well received.

Maruti Swift continued its reign with 17,896 units sold in the past month. This was a 2 percent YoY growth from 17,539 units sold in July 2022 while MoM sales improved by 12 percent from 15,955 units sold in June 2023. Maruti Suzuki is now set to launch hybrid versions of Swift and DZire, offering a higher level of fuel efficiency and technology.

Baleno premium hatchback sales dipped 7 percent YoY to 16,725 units in July 2023 from 17,960 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales however grew by 19 percent from 14,077 units sold in June 2023. Overall hatchback sales have declined with buyers showing more preference towards compact and sub-4 meter SUVs.

YoY and MoM sales growth was reported for the Maruti Brezza. Sales in the past month stood at 16,543 units, up 70 percent YoY and 56 percent MoM. There were 9,709 units and 10,578 units sold in July 2022 and June 2023 respectively. In July 2023 the company also introduced some new safety updates to the Brezza.

Ertiga sales also saw a YoY and MoM growth to 14,352 units in July 2023. This was a 48 percent YoY growth over 9,694 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales grew by 70 percent from 8,422 units sold in June 2023. DZire sales dipped YoY by 3 percent to 13,395 units from 13,747 units sold in July 2022 but saw a 44 percent MoM growth over 9,322 units sold in June 2023. It was the DZire that topped sedan sales in July 2023, leading over models such as the Aura, Amaze and Verna by a significant margin.

Launched in April 2023, the Fronx sub-4 meter SUV accounted for 13,220 unit sales in July 2023. This was a 65 percent MoM growth from 7,991 units sold in June 2023. The Fronx was the 2nd best-selling sub-4 meter SUV last month with sales surpassing those of the Nexon, Punch and Venue.

WagonR, Eeco, Grand Vitara

Lower down the list was the WagonR with YoY and MoM de-growth to 12,970 units while Eeco sales also dipped YoY to 12,037 units but improved MoM by 29 percent. Grand Vitara sales which had stood at 10,486 units in June 2023 dipped 13 percent to 9,079 units in the past month. There was also the Alto (7,099 units), XL6 (4,320 units), Jimny (3,778 units) and Ignis (3,223 units) out of which XL6 has seen notable increase in sales both on YoY and MoM basis. The list also included Celerio (2,893 units), S-Presso (2,491 units), Ciaz (1,348 units) and the new Invicto hybrid MPV of which the company sold 757 units in its first month of launch.