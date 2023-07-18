Nissan, Renault Sales June 2023 – Kwid, Magnite, Kiger, Triber

Nissan clocked sales of its sole offering Magnite at 5,832 units in June 2023 while Renault sales dropped 42 percent YoY

Nissan and Renault have both seen sales de-growth in June 2023. While Nissan sales fell 27 percent YoY, Renault sales were down by 42 percent YoY. MoM sales also fell 3 percent for Nissan but improved by 18 percent in the case of Renault.

Nissan currently has the sole offering of the Magnite in its company portfolio since the Kicks was discontinued earlier this year on account of new BS6 Phase 2 emissions regulations. The Renault lineup consists of the Triber, Kiger and Kwid.

Nissan Sales June 2023

Nissan Motor India sales in June 2023 dipped 27 percent YoY with 2,552 units of the Magnite sold during the month. This was down from 3,515 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also remained in the red with 3 percent lower sales when compared to 2,618 units sold in May 2023. Nissan Kicks is no longer on sale.

Nissan Magnite recently achieved a milestone production of 1 lakh units which have rolled off production lines from its Alliance plant, RNAIPL, in Chennai, India. In June 2023, the company also unveiled the new Magnite GEZA Special Edition which draws inspiration from Japanese theatre and expressive musical themes.

Renault India Sales June 2023

Renault India currently commands a 1.7 percent market share, down 1.2 percent when compared to 2.9 percent held in June 2022. Sales have dipped as much as 42 percent YoY with every model in the company lineup posting a YoY de-growth though performance improved 18 percent on a MoM basis.

The company sold 5,450 units in June 2023, down from 9,317 units sold in June 2022 while sales in May 2023 had been at 4,625 units. Earlier this year, the 2023 Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber were launched, updated to new norms the models are now Phase II of BS6 emission compliant while they also meet RDE norms (Real Driving Emission).

Renault Triber topped the list with 2,257 units sold last month, down 33 percent from 3,346 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 7 percent from 2,115 units sold in May 2023. Kiger, Renault’s current flagship model and a sub-4m compact SUV, saw its sales fall 46 percent YoY in June 2023. There were 1,844 units sold in the past month, down from 3,411 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 8 percent from 1,713 units sold in May 2023.

Kwid sales fell by 47 percent to 1,349 units last month. This was against 2,560 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 69 percent over 797 units sold in May 2023. Earlier this year, Renault and Nissan had announced a fresh investment of $600 million (Rs 5,300 crore) into R&D and also to bring in a series of new launches in India which will also include EVs.