Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Vs Gen 1 – Features, Specs, Range, Price Compared

As opposed to the competition, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 has the highest peak power and claims the highest ‘real-world’ range

With a mission to take over the scooter market in India, Ola has launched its most affordable electric scooter till date. We’re talking about Ola S1X and S1X+. With these new electric scooters priced from Rs 80k (introductory prices), Ola CEO aims to end the sales of petrol scooters in India.

Apart from launching S1X, Ola has refreshed its flagship S1 Pro to a new generation. These come with a lot of updates which makes it better than before. Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 promises a 30% improvement in overall performance, a 25% improvement in thermal performance, a 25% reduction in cost, 11% lesser parts in general, 7% lesser energy consumption, and a 6% increase in range.

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Vs Gen 1

Ola has ditched the single-sided swingarm with S1 Pro Gen 2. We now get conventional RSU telescopic forks like most other rivals excluding S1 Pro Gen 1. All scooters in the list offer mono-shock rear suspension. Except for the Vida V1 Pro with rear drum brake, all contenders pack disc brake at either end. Being a visually smaller product, 450X has the smallest boot space while S1 Pro Gen 1 offers the biggest boot space.

There is no beating the new S1 Pro Gen 2 where performance is concerned. 11 kW peak power and 120 km top speed are easily best in class. Simple One boasts 72 Nm of torque and the highest claimed range of 212 km on a single charge. It has a 3.5 kWh fixed battery and a 1.5 kWh removable battery that totals to 5 kWh, largest in segment. Except for Simple One and Vida, others offer fixed batteries.

Range and Battery Capacity

When it comes to range and battery capacity, the Ola S1 Pro Gen II offers an impressive 195 km of claimed range with a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The Ola S1 Pro Gen I is not far behind with 181 km of claimed range and a slightly smaller 3.97 kWh battery. Ather 450X, on the other hand, offers a claimed range of 150 km with a 3.7 kWh battery.

The Simple One boasts an incredible 212 km of claimed range, supported by a 3.5 kWh fixed and a 1.5 kWh removable battery setup. The Vida V1 Pro’s exact claimed range is not specified, but it provides a real-world range of 110 km with two removable 1.97 kWh batteries.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, the Vida V1 Pro stands out as the most affordable option at Rs 1,25,900. The Ather 450 X is priced at Rs 1,44,921, followed by the Ola S1 Pro Gen I at Rs 1,39,999. The Ola S1 Pro Gen II is priced slightly higher at Rs 1,47,499, and the Simple One comes in at Rs 1,45,000.

Conclusion

Choosing the right electric scooter depends on a variety of factors, including your budget, desired range, and performance expectations. Each of these scooters has its own unique set of features and advantages, catering to different preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize range, power, or affordability, the Indian electric scooter market offers a wide range of options to suit your requirements. It’s essential to thoroughly research and test ride these scooters to determine which one aligns best with your personal preferences and daily commuting needs. With the rapid advancements in electric vehicle technology, the choices are only going to get better in the future, providing environmentally friendly and convenient alternatives for urban transportation in India.