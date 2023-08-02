Pininfarina’s Pura Vision Concept: Sculpting A Glass-Roofed Masterpiece

Pininfarina Pura Vision e-LUV Concept: An Electric Symphony of Luxury and Tech

Italian car design firm and coachbuilder Pininfarina has unveiled Pura Vision concept in official pictures. This is a baseline on which Pininfarina’s new electric SUV will take shape. The Luxury SUV market is an active space with legacy manufacturers craving for a piece of this pie. Mahindra owned Pininfarina just joined this race.

It will go up against Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga and legacy SUV maker Land Rover’s flagship Range Rover as well. Cab-rear proportions stand out from the current crop of luxury SUVs.

From Canvas to Road: Pininfarina Pura Vision Paints a Luxurious Tale

The company has showcased this electric SUV concept in official images. Pininfarina Pura Vision concept will debut at Monterey Car Week in August, alongside recently revealed Battista Edizione Nino Farina Hyper GT and another production-spec vehicle. Pininfarina calls Pura Vision concept as e-LUV (electric Luxury Utility Vehicle).

It has an unmistakable presence which makes it stand out in current crop of luxury SUVs. Even in its concept phase, the striking images look like a piece of art from every angle. This dynamic identity is enhanced by a narrow glass house and wide wheel track. Body panels around its chassis channel air efficiently.

Pininfarina’s 94 year old design heritage pays off with Pura Vision concept. The roof is predominantly glass and almost reaches the rear in a single-piece fashion. The front fascia has a wide appeal with distinctive nano-fibre LED strands less than 1mm each. Window line is super aggressive, and combines sharp lines with swooping curvaceous panels.

Pininfarina’s Tri-Opening Lounge Doors: A Nod to the Past, a Leap to the Future

Flared wheel arches and wide haunches scream understated aggression. Windows seem to be small in height. But it creates a futuristic appeal about Pininfarina Pura Vision. The most flashiest part of this car has to be its doors.

There are three parts for the door. Pininfarina calls them tri-opening Lounge Doors and drew inspiration from Lancia Florida Sedan, which Pininfarina’s founder Battista Farina penned down. Base doors open horizontally with a rear suicide door type. While top part of the door opens like a gullwing door.

In all fairness, these doors are reminiscent of Europe-bound Hiphi Y electric SUV revealed at Shanghai Auto Show recently. It’s a 2+2 seating arrangement. Pininfarina has taken care of creating an exquisite and opulent interior for its e-LUV by achieving perfect harmony between symmetry and boldness.

In terms of dimensions, Pininfarina Pura Vision e-LUV measures 5,215 mm in length, 2,147 mm in width (including ORVMs) and stands 1,641 mm tall. The 23″ wheels look dapper and add a lot of appeal. The chassis is carbon fibre monocoque with interesting pillar designs, which should lend sporty handling.