Pravaig Electric Car Testing in Rajaji Tiger Reserve – Fatal Accident Reported

The accident claimed the lives of four individuals, including two forest rangers, while a woman warden remains missing

A tragic incident marred the testing phase of an electric vehicle by Bangalore-based startup Pravaig Dynamics, resulting in a high-speed crash within Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The vehicle involved was undergoing a trial run when the devastating crash occurred.

Speeding inside a Tiger reserve – Consequences of the Accident

In an official statement released by Pravaig Dynamics, the company expressed deep sorrow and confirmed its collaboration with investigative authorities to provide comprehensive details regarding the unfortunate event. The incident has been caught on video.

The driver of the vehicle, Ashbin Biju, a BE Mechanical Engineer, has provided a separate statement shedding light on the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash. Biju clarified that he was not under the influence of any substances nor fatigued during the trial. The first phase of the test, sanctioned by the Forest Department of Uttarakhand, proceeded without incident in the morning. However, complications arose during the subsequent demonstration in the afternoon.

According to Biju’s account, forest officials insisted on overloading the vehicle, accommodating nine individuals—exceeding the recommended seating capacity of eight, including the driver. Despite his reservations, he alleged pressure from the officials to accelerate the vehicle beyond planned parameters.

Driver’s Account: Details Unfold

Biju recounted, “I refused to comply 2-3 times and did not accelerate the speed beyond 30-40 (kmph).” However, yielding to persistent insistence, he briefly increased the acceleration, causing the electric vehicle to unexpectedly surge to a speed of 70 kmph due to its inherent rapid acceleration. The unstable terrain, with loose mud and hazardous rocks, led to a tire burst, resulting in the loss of control and a collision with a tree and embankment wall.

Tragically, individuals positioned in the rear of the vehicle, including forest personnel, were thrown off during the crash and suffered fatal injuries. Those in the front seats, who had their seat belts on, survived the impact.

Pravaig Dynamics Official Statement

Pravaig Dynamics, in their official response, conveyed their profound distress regarding the incident, clarifying that the vehicle was undergoing an authorized trial run in collaboration with the Forest Department of Uttarakhand. The company started receiving reports of the accident and attributed it to a tire burst. They assured cooperation with investigative agencies and their distributors to furnish additional pertinent information.

The accident within the Rajaji Tiger Reserve has sparked widespread concern, prompting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and raising questions about safety protocols during vehicle trials within protected environments.