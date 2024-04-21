Premium Hatchback Sales FY 2024 – Baleno vs Altroz vs i20 vs Glanza

The premium hatchback segment currently comprises of the Baleno, Altroz, i20 and Glanza, each of which have claimed sales above the 50,000 unit mark in FY24

Hatchbacks continue to garner some attention in the Indian market, regaled for their size, high fuel efficiency and affordable pricing. It is this segment that is more popular than sedans while there is particular interest shown towards these 4 premium hatchbacks, combined sales of which 3,88,019 units in FY24.

Maruti Baleno Leads Premium Hatchback Segment in FY24

Maruti Baleno, which featured at No.3 on the company sales list in March 2024 after the WagonR and Swift, has amassed the highest sales in the premium hatchback segment in FY24. Sales of the Baleno stood at 1,95,607 units with a monthly average of 16,301 units and market share of 50.41% when compared to its 3 rivals Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

Sales remained more or less on an even keel through each of the months of 2023-24 to end Q1 FY 23-24 with 48,990 units which increased to 53,658 units in Q2 FY 23-24. H1 sales were at 1,02,648 units. Sales dipped slightly in the Q3 period to 40,224 units but made up numbers in Q4 with 52,735 units sold in the said period to end H2 FY23-24 with 92,607 units sold.

Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20 in FY24

Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 sales were more or less on par with each other through FY 23-24. There had been 70,162 units of Altroz and 69,988 units of i20 sold during the period with a difference of just 174 units.

Tata Altroz sales at 70,162 units related to a monthly average of 5,847 units to command a 10.08% market share in the premium hatchback segment. It set off the first quarter with 17,328 unit sales which improved to 22,326 units in Q2 FY 23-24 to end the H1 period with 39,654 units. With 15,020 units and 15,488 units sold in the Q3 and Q4 periods respectively, H2 FY23-24 sales dipped to 30,508 units. The Altroz lineup is set to be expanded with the company actively testing the Altroz Racer which is set to launch just ahead of the festive season.

Sales of the Hyundai i20 closely followed at 69,988 units in FY23-24 at an average of 5,832 units and 18.04% market share. The first half of the year saw sales of 35,106 units which dipped to 34,882 units in the H2 FY23-24 period even as the Hyundai i20 facelift was launched in September 2023 bringing with it several sporty updates and cabin comforts.

Toyota Glanza, essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, saw the lowest sales in the premium hatchback segment at 52,262 units in FY24 with monthly sales average of 4,355 units and a 13.47% market share. Its sales were best in the Q2 FY 23-24 period at 14,561 units to end H1 with 26,860 unit sales. These sales dipped marginally in the following quarters to 12,762 units and 12,640 units in Q3 and Q4 to end H2 FY23-24 with 25,404 unit sales.