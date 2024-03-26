Tata Altroz Racer And Punch Facelift Spotted Testing Together

As opposed to the regular model, Tata Altroz Racer will pack added performance along with a dramatic sporty flair to rival Hyundai i20 N Line

In a rather interesting turn of events, two of the most anticipated Tata Motors vehicles, Altroz Racer and Punch Facelift, have been spotted in the same frame. Testing for both these cars is in full swing and we can expect them to go on sale in India around the festive season. The recent spy shots reveal interesting details and beg answers for a few head-scratching questions.

Tata Altroz Racer And Punch Facelift Spotted

There are no surprises with Tata Altroz Racer which has been showcased already and we know what it will pack and what it won’t. It will lock horns with the likes of Hyundai i20 N Line. Indian automotive sector has been growing at an astounding pace. Market trends favour high-riding vehicles marketed as SUVs.

However, there is a niche demographic craving sporty hatchbacks and that’s exactly where the Altroz Racer will land. Tata is giving Altroz Racer a black bonnet and an interesting dual-tone colour theme where the upper half and lower half are tastefully separated. There are racing-style stripes too, adding that sporty touch.

When launched, Altroz Racer would be a visual masterpiece and could expand the sales horizon in the competitive premium hatchback segment. Other notable highlights include a gloss-black finish on alloy wheels, bright Orange shades complementing white stripes, Granite Black theme interior, red contrasting highlights and more.

When launched, features list might include ventilated leatherette seats, wireless charging, voice-assisted sunroof, built-in air purifier, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch TFT instrument screen, 5-star crash safety rating from GNCAP, 6 airbags and more.

Where powertrain is concerned, Tata Altroz Racer will get the same 1.2L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine as i-Turbo variant. But it might be tuned to make as much oomph as Nexon at 118 bhp and 170 NM, mated to either a manual or automatic gearbox.

Punch Facelift is Punch Racer?

The Punch facelift test mule spotted by automotive enthusiast Ghugharkar Pratik Vijay was slightly head-scratching. Ever since Punch debuted, it was a known fact that it would soon become company’s rockstar. Rightfully so. Recent Punch Facelift spotted alongside Altroz Racer seems to pack an exhaust, suggesting that it is not an EV.

So, Punch ICE Facelift is getting a similar face to Punch EV with its wide and connected LED DRL, vertically arranged LED projector headlights, LED fog lights with cornering function, redesigned fascia and the likes. When we drove Punch EV at the media drives, we realised the necessity of rear disc brakes as it was quick and fast.

But recent ICE Punch Facelift is also seen with rear disc brakes. So, what necessitated Tata to offer added stopping power to an 87 bhp vehicle when the 168 bhp Harrier doesn’t get rear disc brakes as standard? Heck, even the Altroz Racer doesn’t get rear disc brakes. So, why Punch? What’s so special about this upcoming Punch?

We reckon Tata could be developing Punch Racer to rival the Citroen C3 Turbo, which is its arch-rival genre-wise and size-wise. C3 Turbo is currently among India’s cheapest turbocharged cars as well. If true, Punch Racer will sport the same powertrain as Altroz Racer. More details will be out in the future.