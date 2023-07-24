Proton X50 Spied Near Nashik – Creta, Seltos Rival From Geely

As of now, Proton or Geely has not announced an imminent launch in India – If launched, Proton X50 will rival compact SUVs

Indian car market is among the largest in the world. India even surpassed Japan in car sales a few times to become the third-largest car market in the world. In this market, it is the compact SUV space which is seeing huge action.

If there is a new manufacturer trying to enter Indian market, they might want to start their journey by launching a compact SUV. Maybe Geely Holding Company is thinking on these lines as they are currently testing the Proton X50. Automotive enthusiast Shantanu Godase has spotted a Proton X50 in India. Let’s take a look.

Proton X50 Spotted Testing

This is not the first time, a Proton vehicle is testing in India. Most recent recorded sighting was in January 2022. Shantanu Godase spotted this Proton X50 test mule on Pune-Nashik highway near Sinnar tollbooth. It is donning a red number plate, which is a temporary registration plate.

So, Proton could be either testing X50 for India or even re-evaluating the market in general. Or even just testing feasibility of X50’s platform, while an Indian-ised vehicle is in the pipeline. Speaking of platform, X50 gets BMA modular platform that Geely and Volvo jointly developed. In Proton, this platform bears RHD layout for Malaysia and other ASEAN markets.

It is a compact SUV measuring 4330 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, 1609 mm in height and has a 2600 mm wheelbase. If launched in India, it would rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hycross, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. In terms of design, it seems to be inspired by Vauxhall’s design language. It is striking and presents a good appeal. On the inside too, it is logically laid out and looks par for the segment as well.

Product positioning

A lot of Chinese auto manufacturers want to enter the Indian car market. They often use one of their non-Chinese subsidiaries for India. MG (a British brand) is a stark example of this and Geely already sells Volvo cars (a Swedish brand) in India. Proton is Geely’s subsidiary brand and has its roots in Malaysia.

Proton X50 is a rebadged Geely Binyue, sold in China. X50’s production happens in Proton’s plant in Tanjung Malim, Malaysia. Proton offers four trim levels with X50. They are Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship. In terms of safety, Proton X50 SUV offers ADAS autonomous features, 6 airbags and a 5 star crash rating from ASEAN NCAP.

There is a sole 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, mated to a sole 7-speed DCT gearbox. This engine is offered in two different states on tune. One tune makes 150 PS of power and 226 Nm of torque and the second tune makes 177 PS of power and 255 Nm of torque. The second tune would instantly become the most powerful offering in compact SUV space.