Compact SUV Sales June 2023 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Hyryder, Kushaq

Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara led the compact SUV segment with a near 70 percent market share

In continuation to our monthly sales reports, we had listed out top 10 cars sold in India in June 2023 which grew at a 10.34 percent YoY. We also saw top 10 SUVs sold through the same month that had posted a 43.56 percent growth on a YoY basis. We now draw reader’s attention to the best compact SUVs sold last month

Sales in the compact SUV segment improved by 15.03 percent YoY while it was a 4.56 percent MoM growth. Total sales in the past month stood at 35,805 units, up from 31,128 units sold in June 2023. There had been 34,242 units sold in May 2023.

Compact SUV Sales June 2023

Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV in June 2023 and also the third best-selling car in the country with 14,447 units sold last month. This was a 4.76 percent YoY growth when compared to 13,790 units sold in June 2023. MoM sales however, dipped marginally from 14,449 units sold in May 2023. The Creta currently commands a 40.35 percent share on this list.

At No. 2 was Maruti Grand Vitara compact 5 seater SUV, beating its closest rival, Kia Seltos by 6,908 unit sales. Grand Vitara sales stood at 10,486 units sold in June 2023 with a 29.29 percent share. Launched in India in September 2023, its MoM sales grew by 18.13 percent from 8,877 units sold in May 2023.

Kia Seltos has seen lower sales in recent months. Sales dipped 57.34 percent YoY to 3,578 units in June 2023 from 8,388 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales fell by 11.98 percent from 4,065 units sold in May 2023. The new Kia Seltos facelift will soon be opened for bookings from 14th July 2023. It is to be loaded with safety features with ADAS with 17 features and an additional set of 15 safety features.

Toyota Hyryder sales scaled past Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun in June 2023 with 2,821 units sold in the past month with a 7.88 percent share on this list. It was an 8.71 percent MoM decline with 3,090 units being sold in May 2023.

Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor

Lower down the sales list was Skoda Kushaq with a YoY de-growth of 28.49 percent to 2,133 units in June 2023 down from 2,983 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales however, posted a 26.59 percent growth over 1,685 units sold in May 2023.

VW Taigun sales also improved YoY to 1,449 units, up 9.19 percent from 1,327 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 2.36 percent from 1,484 units sold in May 2023. There was the MG Astor at No. 7 with 891 units sold last month, down 45.67 percent from 1,640 units sold in June 2023. It was a 50.51 percent MoM growth from 592 units sold in May 2023.