Hitting the Big League: Renault India’s Showstopping Production Milestone

Renault India 1 million production milestone – 10,00,000 Cars that Speak for Themselves

Renault India 1 million production milestone is indeed testament of a glorious journey. And showcases their commitment to manufacturing high-quality vehicles in the Indian market. This achievement highlights the exceptional manufacturing capabilities of Renault. And also their dedication to delivering vehicles of superior quality to their customers.

Located in Chennai, Renault India’s manufacturing plant is a testament to their focus on producing vehicles with advanced technology and safety features. With a production capacity of 4,80,000 units per year, the plant is equipped to meet the demands of the Indian automotive market efficiently.

Together Towards Success: Renault India’s Alliance Support for Unbeatable Products

To further strengthen their presence in the market, Renault has made substantial investments. This strengthens manufacturing, technology, and talent. Renault-Nissan Alliance has committed an investment of Rs 5,300 crore towards the development and support of six products under their alliance. This investment underscores their dedication to continuously enhancing their offerings. All the while, providing innovative solutions to their customers.

Apart from catering to the domestic market, Renault India also exports their vehicles to 14 countries. Global reach demonstrates the trust and recognition that Renault’s vehicles have garnered beyond the borders of India.

Key to Success: Customer-Centric Approach that Ignites Growth

Renault’s commitment to prioritising safety is evident through their ‘Human First Program’, which focuses on incorporating advanced safety features. Advanced features aim to minimise the risk of accidents. Alongside, they ensure the safety of both the vehicle occupants, and pedestrians. By placing safety at the forefront, Renault India is dedicated to delivering vehicles that provides a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The approach also prioritises the well-being of all road users.

In the Indian automotive market, Renault India offers a limited range of cars. They include Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. Renault India’s customer-centric approach ensures that their vehicles are tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

Road to Success: Renault India’s Remarkable Production Milestone

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Achieving the production of 10,00,000 vehicles in India is a significant milestone for Renault. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Indian market and showcases the trust our customers have placed in us.

We are deeply grateful to our customers, dealer partners, employees, and all stakeholders who have contributed to this remarkable journey. We will continue to strive for excellence and introduce exciting products that exceed our customers’ expectations”.