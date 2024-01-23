Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs. 1.38 Lakh – Cheaper Than Before

The new Revolt RV400 BRZ costs less than what the company had priced in 2023 and offers five colour options, three of them are new

Revolt Motors is one of the firsts in Indian electric motorcycle space. Electric motorcycle space is not as vast as electric scooter’s. But, there is scope for growth. Revolt Motors knows this and for 2024, launched RV400 BRZ at a lower price than what was offered in 2023 in an attempt to boost sales and expand market share.

Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs. 1.38 Lakh

EV buyers enjoy lower running costs but get burdened with higher up-front costs. Revolt’s latest move is in a bid to attract more buyers and boost sales by offering lucrative price revisions with RV400 BRZ. The revised pricing for Revolt RV400 BRZ is Rs. 1,37,950 (ex-sh) and it is introductory for a limited period of time.

When compared to last year’s pricing of Rs. 1,42,950 (ex-sh), new prices are Rs. 5,000 less for Revolt RV400 BRZ. Before you ask, Revolt RV400 BRZ is not related to Subaru BRZ in any way. There are 5 colours on offer with Revolt RV400 BRZ – Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, Dark Silver, Rebel Red, and Cosmic Black.

Of these five, Lunar Green, Pacific Blue and Dark Silver are all new. Revolt didn’t mention whether BRZ is a variant of RV400 or the name is changed altogether or only the new colours get BRZ name. We say this because there are no design changes and mechanical changes with RV400 when compared to standard RV400.

RV400, The Sole Offering From Revolt

Revolt Motors only offers RV400 electric motorcycles in India. Just like RV400, RV400 BRZ comes with a 3.24 kWh battery. It is good for a claimed 150 km range in Eco mode, 100 km in Normal mode and 80 km in Sports mode. Latter modes unlock more performance and top-speed is pegged at 80 km/h.

Notable features are USD front forks and rear mono-shock, LED lighting all around, 215 mm ground clearance, 814 mm seat height, 108 kg kerb weight, 5 year or 75,000 km warranty among others. Rivals include recently launched Svitch CSR762, Tork Kratos, Oben Rorr and the likes.

Words from the manufacturer

Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, shares her enthusiasm stating, “With the RV400 BRZ, we are offering a ride that seamlessly combines elegance and ease, offering a superb yet affordable motoring experience. Engineered for the modern rider, BRZ is a result of our in-depth study into the needs and preferences of riders who are motorcycling enthusiasts.

We recognize that while technology can enhance the riding experience, not every rider requires an extensive array of features. Our commitment to putting riders first led us to create the RV400 BRZ, addressing the gap in the market for those seeking an affordable yet exhilarating biking experience. Our focus on providing value and a thrilling ride experience is at the heart of this model, making sustainable mobility a reality for more riders.”