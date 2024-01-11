Svitch CSR 762 Launched In India At Rs. 1.9 Lakh – Tork, Oben, Revolt Rival

In limited electric motorcycle space, Svitch CSR 762 launched in India, takes on the likes of e-motorcycles from Tork, Revolt and others

With Indian 2W EVs gaining popularity, more manufacturers are looking to invest in this segment. This is also a call for startup brands to carve a pie for themselves. Latest entrant is Svitch CSR 762, which is an electric motorcycle, rather than an electric scooter. Launched at Rs. 1,89,999 (ex-sh), CSR 762 intends to cash in the rising e-motorcycle segment.

Svitch CSR 762 Launched In India At Rs. 1.9 Lakh

Svitch MotoCorp Pvt Ltd is among the known electric bicycle manufacturers in India. The electric mobility startup invests heavily in electric motorcycles segment with its maiden product e-motorcycle, CSR 762. The motorcycle looks futuristic and something that came out of a Cyberpunk-themed movie or video game.

This electric mobility startup intends to redefine e-motorcycles by imparting their vision of the future today, with CSR 762. Launched at Rs. 1,89,999 (ex-sh), Svitch CSR 762 combine multiple innovations with a futuristic design. A combination that is expected to influence target demographic to “Svitch” to electric mobility than ICE.

The design has a lot of cuts and creases along with sharp and chiseled character lines. Overall appeal is quite boxy, yet sophisticated. The quadrilateral headlight gets integrated LED bulbs and DRL elements. This is a hybrid fairing design too like Ultraviolette products that has a covered body, but a street-bike-like headlight unit.

The company has innovated a 40L luggage space where a conventional fuel tank would have been. This is due to two smaller removable battery packs that doesn’t intrude into this space. Other appreciable elements include a cavity on the fuel tank (boot lid, in this case) to keep a smartphone to act as a second screen for navigation and other paraphernalia.

Apart from the two removable battery packs mentioned, users can also carry two extra battery packs to double the claimed range. Because these are removable, Svitch CSR 762 gets an air-cooling setup and not liquid-cooling. There are three colour options with Svitch – Scarlette Red, Molten Mercury (Silver) and Black Diamond.

Specs, numbers and features

Componentry includes a tubular skeleton frame construction that is holding RSU telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear setup suspension setup, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 11/80 front and 140/70 rear tyres, 300mm front and 280mm rear disc brake with combi braking, a mid-mounted motor with 56 Nm without reduction, 3 kW (4 bhp) nominal power and 10 kW (13.4 bhp) peak power. Kerb weight is 155 kg.

The motor is connected to rear wheels via chain drive. Svitch claims 120 km/h top speed, 190 km range from a single charge and doesn’t mention the battery capacity. One look at company’s official brochure (currently live on website) reveals 3.6 kWh total capacity. However, the brochure mentioned top speed as 110 km/h and maximum range as 160 km, which are different from numbers on press material.

Also, Svitch CSR 762 is advertised to get a 5-inch TFT display. But the pictures on brochure reveal a negative LCD unit. Other features include up to five riding modes.