River Indie Electric Scooter First Unit Rolls Out Of Hoskote Plant

In the current crop of e-scooters, River Indie is the only one aiming for a niche – ‘SUV of scooters’

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, River has launched its first product electric scooter. Called Indie, production of this e-scooter has now started at their plant in Hoskote, Karnataka. River is positioning Indie as the SUV of e-scooters.

Given the revised regulations in the FAME II Subsidy, Indie’s price will witness a revision as well. River will announce new and updated prices soon. However, River will honour the initially promised ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,25,000 for all pre-order customers from Bengaluru.

River Indie First Unit Rolls Out

Aravind Mani has revealed that deliveries for pre-order customers from Bengaluru will commence in September 2023. Deliveries to other cities across the country will start in a phased manner at a later date. Other than the pre-orders, the rest of the customers will have to bear a price hike, owing to reduced subsidies.

River is also working on its first experience centre in Bengaluru. Which is expected to commence operations in November this year. In the meantime, pre-order customers can log in to their River account and schedule a test ride of River Indie e-scooter. There are three colours on offer – Spring Yellow, Summer Red and Monsoon Blue

The first River Indie e-scooter rolled off its assembly line today. In the picture above, we can see a glimpse of River’s new facility. This cutting-edge manufacturing facility spans over 120,000 square feet and has a capacity of 100,000 units per year. River has outfitted its manufacturing plant with automated assembly lines for both battery pack and vehicle assembly.

Make way for SUV of e-scooters

The main mantra for River Indie seems to be practicality and versatility. There are many ADV-like features. ‘Safeguards’ (crash guards), lock-and-load panniers (up to 40L capacity), and a provision for a top-box (up to 25L capacity) are some of them. River Indie also has front-set footpegs, allowing for maximum use of the floorboard.

There is a massive 43L under-seat storage, complete with a USB port and a light. If that doesn’t suffice, River has thoughtfully provided 12L storage in the front apron. There is a USB charging port on the handlebar too, where a 6” colour instrument screen lies. Battery is 4 kWh in size and promises 120 km real-world range.

Mid-mounted motor has 6.7 kW (9 bhp) and 26 Nm. Performance figures include 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and 90 km/h top speed. Even though 165 mm ground clearance is not like an SUV, there are tall 14” alloy wheels. Other componentry include 240mm front and 200mm rear disc brakes with CBS, rear twin shock absorbers, front RSU telescopic forks and more.