Rolls Royce Spectre Electric India Launch Price Rs 7.5 Crore – 530 Km Range

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has launched the highly anticipated Spectre, the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé, in North India

Today marks a historic moment for Rolls-Royce as it takes a significant step towards an all-electric future in India. Spectre is set to redefine the luxury automotive landscape with its contemporary design, bespoke interior, and groundbreaking engineering.

Rolls Royce Spectre in India

The debut of Spectre comes amidst a global surge in demand for luxury electric vehicles. Rolls-Royce has reported strong interest and demand for Spectre worldwide, with an order bank extending through 2024. The Indian market, in particular, is poised for growth, with ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) expected to rise significantly by 58.4% in the next five years.

Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi, expressed excitement about Spectre’s arrival, stating, “We are delighted to celebrate the debut of Rolls-Royce Spectre in North India, the most anticipated model in the history of the Rolls-Royce marque. With its highly contemporary design and delightful Bespoke interior, combined with true engineering substance and innovation, there can be no doubt that Spectre is a true Rolls-Royce.”

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars had previously announced its commitment to electric technology, revealing Spectre as the first all-electric model with customer deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. By the end of 2030, Rolls-Royce aims to have its entire portfolio fully electric. Spectre has undergone a rigorous testing program, covering an impressive 2.5 million kilometers, before making its global debut last October in West Sussex, England.

Spectre’s North India debut provides clients and media with a glimpse into Rolls-Royce’s electric future, heralding the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the luxury automaker. The car promises a four-year warranty with unlimited mileage, a 10-year battery warranty, and comprehensive service coverage, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for customers.

The pricing for Spectre in India starts from INR 7.5 Crore (ex-showroom), reflecting the bespoke nature of Rolls-Royce cars, handcrafted to individual customer specifications. The model offers a range of ownership benefits, including 24/7 roadside assistance and a regional flying doctor on standby for extreme cases.

Rolls Royce Spectre Range

Rolls-Royce Spectre boasts impressive technical specifications, featuring a power output of 430kW (584 hp) and a torque of 900Nm. The electric motors, lithium-ion battery, and charging capabilities contribute to a range of 530km (329 miles) according to WLTP standards.

As the luxury automotive industry pivots towards sustainable solutions, Rolls-Royce’s commitment to an all-electric future and the debut of Spectre in India signal a monumental shift in the landscape of luxury electric mobility. The marque’s rich history in electric technologies, dating back to co-founder Charles Rolls’ prophetic vision in 1900, underscores the brand’s dedication to innovation and progress.

The arrival of Rolls-Royce Spectre in North India is not just a new car launch; it’s a glimpse into the future of automotive luxury and sustainability. The marque’s transition to a fully electric portfolio by 2030 is a testament to its commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences while embracing a cleaner, greener future.