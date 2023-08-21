Royal Enfield Sales Breakup July 2023 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sales in domestic markets improved 41.98 percent on a YoY basis with the Hunter 350 as the second best-selling model

Royal Enfield has reported sales for July 2023. There were a total (domestic + exports) of 73,117 units sold during the month which was a 32 percent YoY growth over 55,555 units sold in July 2022.

RE Domestic sales July 2023

Sales in domestic markets improved by 41.98 percent YoY. Sales stood at 66,062 units in July 2023 up from 46,529 units sold in July 2022 thus relating to a volume growth of 19,533 units. MoM sales saw a 2.12 percent decline from 67,495 units sold in June 2023.

It was the Classic 350 that topped sales charts with 24,889 units sold last month, up 7.17 percent over 23,223 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales however, dipped by 7.83 percent from 27,003 units sold in June 2023. The Classic 350 commands a 37.68 percent share in the company lineup.

Next up was the Hunter 350 with 17,813 units sold last month. This was a 10.22 percent MoM growth over 16,162 units sold in June 2023. The Hunter 350 has proved to be a popular model with sales having crossed the 2 lakh unit mark, a feat achieved in less than a year since the Hunter 350 was launched in August 2022.

YoY and MoM growth was seen in the case of Meteor 350. Sales stood at 8,243 units in July 2023. This was a 1.92 percent YoY and 20.09 percent MoM growth. There had been 8,088 units sold in July 2022 and 6,864 units sold in June 2023.

Sales of Bullet 350 (5,313 units), Electra (3,781 units) and Himalayan (3,171 units) saw YoY and MoM decline in sales while Super Meteor sales surged to 1,593 units in July 2023, up 246.30 percent over 460 units sold in June 2023. There were also 1,259 units of the 650 Twins sold last month, a 9.68 percent YoY and 10.84 percent MoM decline. Sales had stood at 1,394 units and 1,412 units in July 2022 and June 2023 respectively.

RE Exports July 2023

Exports stood at 7,055 units in July 2023, down 21.84 percent over 9,026 units sold in July 2022. MoM exports also fell by 26.62 percent from 9,614 units shipped in June 2023. It was again the RE Classic 350 that was the most sold in export markets and also the only model in the company lineup to post positive growth. Sales stood at 2,672 units in the past month, up 48.61 percent over 1,798 units shipped in July 2022. MoM exports grew by 30.47 percent from 2,048 units shipped in June 2023.

Super Meteor sales were at 1,062 units last month, a 29.95 percent MoM de-growth from 1,516 units sold in June 2023. The export list also included the Meteor 350 (904 units), Himalayan (844 units0, 650 Twins (790 units) and Hunter 350 (783 units). Each of these models, except for the Hunter 350 posted YoY and MoM de-growth. Hunter 350 exports dipped on MoM basis.

In other news, Royal Enfield will launch the new-gen Bullet 350 on September 1, 2023. It will be based on the new J-platform and will be positioned between Hunter 350 and Classic 350.