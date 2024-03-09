Royal Enfield Classic 650 Thump Sound Detailed In New Spy Video

Expected to be positioned as an affordable option in 650cc range, Classic 650 will borrow styling bits from the smaller capacity Classic 350

Royal Enfield’s strategy to introduce new products at regular intervals has allowed the company to dominate the 350cc and 650cc motorcycle segments. In 2024, Royal Enfield started its innings with the Shotgun 650 in January. More new launches are expected this year, one of which will be Classic 650.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Thump Sound

As the top selling Classic 350 is preferred for its timeless design, it is likely that a similar set of features will be seen with the upcoming Classic 650. Some of the key highlights include circular headlamp, wide handlebar, curvy fuel tank, retro front and rear fenders and circular tail lamp. Both wire spoke and alloy wheel options are expected to be available.

A circular instrument dial is likely, as seen with other new Royal Enfield bikes such as Himalayan 450 and Shotgun 650. The upcoming Classic 650 will be available with some exciting colour choices. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Revanth, we now have an idea how the thump of the upcoming Classic 650 sounds.

With RE’s new tubular steel frame, users can expect Classic 650 to deliver comfortable rides. The chassis has a low centre of gravity built in, which ensures optimal stability across various riding environments. Seat height is expected to be around 800 mm, ensuring adequate control and handling.

The standard forks at front will be paired with preload adjustable twin shocks at rear. Braking setup is likely to have 320 mm and 300 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Powering the bike will be the 648 cc, parallel twin, SOHC, air-oil cooled engine that churns out 47 PS of max power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox. The engine is known for its effortless throttle response, seamless gear shifts and powerful low-end acceleration. It is possible that the engine performance could be tweaked slightly in line with Classic 650’s cruiser profile.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Pricing

Royal Enfield could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.20 lakh. At the time of launch, it won’t have any direct rivals in the price range. As Classic 650 will be positioned as an affordable option in the 650cc segment, it may not get premium features.

For example, it will miss out on features such as USD forks and RE’s new Tripper dash. Or, these features could be offered as optional via Royal Enfield’s Make It Yours (MIY) customization platform. Features to be offered as standard with Classic 650 could include the engine bay in silver finish and conventional telescopic forks at front.

Premium features such as Wingman could also be optional with Classic 650. A connectivity suite, the Royal Enfield Wingman is offered with select bikes such as Super Meteor 650. It can be used with the Royal Enfield App. Some of the key features include grid support, trip summary, vehicle alert, live tracking and last parked location.